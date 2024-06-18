Banksy rat pictures set to fetch up to £120,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Banksy rat pictures set to fetch up to £120,000 at auction

By Press Association
A bollard featuring one of Banksy’s rats is going under the hammer in an auction of street art (David Cheskin/PA)
A number of Banksy’s rat pictures are expected to fetch up to £120,000 as they go up for auction alongside an array of works by other pioneering street artists.

The collection includes one of Banksy’s Placard Rats, which was originally sprayed on to a newsagent’s board in London’s Gray’s Inn Road in 2004.

The work was created in the hope that passers-by would add their own message to it but the one on offer has remained untouched and is expected to sell for between £30,000 and £40,000.

One of Banksy's Placard Rats holding up a blank sign
Another Banksy work on offer is an Edinburgh street bollard which was tagged with a Gangsta Rat holding a boombox in 2009 and is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £40,000.

The collection of Banksy works is rounded off with an Umbrella Rat, which was sprayed on to a large steel door in an S-Bahn station in Berlin’s Mitte area in 2004. It is expected to go for between £20,000 and £40,000.

A British street bollard with one of Banksy's rats sprayed on to it
The Bristol-based artist has kept his identity unknown since he began working with stencils in the 1990s.

Since then he has caught the public eye with installations such as the Dismaland theme park he opened in Weston-Super-Mare in 2015 and most recently a tree mural in the London Borough of Islington.

Other works going under the hammer on Thursday July 11 as part of Julien’s Auctions Street Art Invasion sale in Los Angeles include a Money Bag mosaic created by Invader, which was affixed to the side of a building in Hong Kong in 2015 and is expected to fetch between £8,000 and £10,000.

An alien mosaic thought to be one of Invader’s earliest works is also on offer and is expected to sell for between £4,500 and £6,500.

A pixilated money bag created by street artist invader
Invader’s pixilated Money Bag is among the items on offer in the Street Art Invasion sale (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Works by activist, DJ and skateboarder Shepard Fairey, best known for his Barack Obama Hope poster, are also up for sale, including his Hand Of Doom – Sound Of Music piece, an aerosol stencil sprayed on to the back of a discarded record sleeve.

Anyone wishing to bid on the lots must register before the sale by emailing info@juliensauctions.com.