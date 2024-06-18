Taylor Swift greets fans at Cardiff gig in Welsh

Taylor Swift surprised fans as she spoke Welsh during her Eras tour show in Cardiff.

The US superstar kicked off her first performance at the Principality Stadium in Wales with a number of hits songs including Cruel Summer, before turning her hand to the language.

“Shwmae,” Swift told the crowd in videos circulating on social media, which means hello in English.

Music fans watch Taylor Swift perform on stage during her Eras Tour (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Croeso i daith Eras,” she added, which means: “Welcome to the Eras Tour.”

During a rendition of 2012 hit We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Swift passed the microphone to a dancer to perform a regional version of the lyric, saying “Ych-a-fi” – a Welsh term to describe how disgusting something is.

Meanwhile fans speculated Swift’s outfit for the 1989 era of the show – a red glittery skirt and green crop top – was a reference to the colours of the national flag of Wales.

Swift most recently played three back-to-back shows at Liverpool’s Anfield as part of her record-breaking tour.

On her first night in Liverpool she celebrated the 100th show of the tour, while confirming it will come to an end in December.

The 34-year-old had added dates in South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and an additional North American leg since she first announced the tour in November 2022.

The UK leg of Swift’s mammoth international Eras tour began in Edinburgh and saw the enthusiastic dancing of the nearly 73,000 Swifties picked up by earthquake monitors 3.7 miles away.

Swift is set to return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour, which is estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy.

Her last show will be on December 8 in Vancouver, according to her website.