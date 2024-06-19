Ariana Grande defends mid-interview voice change following viral video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ariana Grande defends mid-interview voice change following viral video

By Press Association
Ariana Grande defends mid-interview voice change following viral video (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ariana Grande has addressed criticism about her speaking voice, explaining she shifts her tone intentionally to protect her singing vocals.

A clip of the US popstar on the Podcrushed podcast with You actor Penn Badgley went viral on TikTok as Grande began speaking about recording new music in a deeper voice, before shifting to a higher-pitched register.

Grande commented on the video – captioned “the voice change??” – explaining it was due to “habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health”.

“(I) intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing,” she said.

“I’ve always done this BYE.”

During the interview, Grande teased more new music, following the release of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine in March.

“I went to the studio the day after the Met (Gala) and stayed for like 10 days and I was literally living there,” she said on the podcast.

“I’ve been writing a lot, and maybe there’s more. I would like to do a deluxe at some point.”

It comes after Grande revealed a new remix of her hit track The Boy Is Mine will be released on Friday, starring US singers Brandy and Monica – who released a track of the same name in 1998.

“It is near impossible to say how much this means to me,” Grande said in an announcement on Instagram.

After releasing her debut album in 2013, Grande has gone on to win two Grammy awards as a pop star, while also achieving number one status on her last five consecutive albums in the UK charts.

She will next be seen as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, opposite British star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.