Home Lifestyle

Kristin Cavallari confirms she got breast implants after breastfeeding children

By Press Association
Reality star Kristin Cavallari has confirmed she got breast implants and a breast lift after breastfeeding her children (PA)
Reality star Kristin Cavallari has confirmed she got breast implants and a breast lift after breastfeeding her children.

The TV personality first rose to fame in Laguna Beach and The Hills and then starred in her own reality show, Very Cavallari.

The 37-year-old is mother to sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and eight-year-old daughter Saylor with her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

She has now confirmed that the physical impact of breastfeeding her children prompted her to seek a surgical solution.

Responding to a fan who commented “I thought she just got a breast lift?” on an Instagram clip from her podcast Let’s Be Honest, in which she spoke to plastic surgeon Dr Jacob Unger, she wrote: “I did both after breastfeeding.

“Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves.

“I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift (which, to me, felt like I was revealing more than I actually needed to) but I never once denied implants, ever.”

Cavallari and Cutler were married for seven years and together for 10 before they announced they were separating in April 2020.