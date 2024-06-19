Rare first edition Harry Potter book sells for more than £45,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare first edition Harry Potter book sells for more than £45,000

By Press Association
A rare Harry Potter book has sold for more than £45,000 at auction (Lyon and Turnbull/PA)
A rare first edition Harry Potter book has sold for more than £45,000 at auction.

The copy of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, which is one of the first 500 printed in 1997, was sold on Wednesday in Edinburgh, where most of it was written.

It features a spelling error of ‘Philosopher’s’ on its lower cover and ‘1 wand’ is listed twice in a list of equipment on page 53.

JK Rowling in a black outfit
The book is the first release in the popular JK Rowling series (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The novel, which was predicted to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000, eventually sold for £45,201 at the Lyon and Turnbull auction house despite the errors.

The book was acquired by its previous owner two decades ago in Adrian Harrington’s Kensington Church Street shop in London, and is described by auctioneers as being an “excellent copy of the work”.

Upon its release, publishers produced only a small number of copies because of uncertainty about whether or not the book would prove popular.

The series, which includes seven books that were adapted into blockbuster movies, went on to become one of the most beloved in the world.

Alongside the first book, the lot, which came from an American collector, also featured a 1998 first edition copy of Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets, which sold for £7,560, and an early 1997 edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone which contains a note written by Rowling to the previous owner.

Ian Fleming’s inscription to his former editor
Ian Fleming’s inscription to his former editor (Stewart Attwood/Lyon & Turnbull/PA)

Other high-value items included a copy of Casino Royale, the first novel in the James Bond spy series, which features an inscription by author Ian Fleming.

It is inscribed by the author to Ion Smeaton Munro, Fleming’s night editor at Kemsley Newspapers, which was the then owner of The Sunday Times, who was a decorated army officer much in the mould of Bond himself.

It was valued between £30,000 and £50,000 and sold for £38,951.

A 1924 first edition of When We Were Very Young by Winnie the Pooh author AA Milne also sold for £15,120 during the auction.

Prior to the sale, Cathy Marsden, head of books and manuscripts at the auctioneers, said: “A first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone is an exceptionally rare book to find in any condition, and one in such an excellent condition could well be called the jewel in any Harry Potter collector’s crown.

“Given that much of the writing took place in Edinburgh, it’s fitting that this early and important piece of Harry Potter history will be sold in the capital.”