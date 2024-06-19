Naomi Campbell leads arrivals at V&A party celebrating exhibition in her honour

British supermodel Naomi Campbell stunned in a white gown as she led the arrivals at the V&A Summer Party which celebrated the launch of an exhibition in her honour.

The Naomi In Fashion exhibition, opening at the London museum on Saturday, will take visitors on a journey through Campbell’s 40-year career.

It marks the first exhibition for the V&A focused solely on a leading model’s career in fashion told through clothes, combined with powerful imagery and with the London-born model’s voice and experience in the foreground.

Law Roach and Naomi Campbell arriving at the V&A Summer Party (Aaron Chown/PA)

Campbell wore a white, maxi dress with a high leg split and plunging halter neck for the launch event, accessorising the look with white sunglasses and silver jewellery and peep-toe shoes.

Stylist to the stars Law Roach was pictured posing alongside the model in a cream suit and a T-shirt which had Campbell’s face on it.

Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley was also in attendance at the star-studded event in a orange, cream and black striped dress which featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves.

Elizabeth Hurley was in attendance at the star-studded event on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock opted for a more masculine look as she wore an oversized black suit with a large silver feather on the shoulder.

Edward Enninful, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, donned a dark double-breasted suit and a white skirt for the occasion, while Baroness Floella Benjamin wore a peach-coloured dress with floral detailing which she accessorised with a silver bag and a statement necklace.

Baroness Floella Benjamin arriving at the V&A Summer Party (Aaron Chown/PA)

Comedian Alan Carr, presenter Angelica Bell, singer Boy George and radio DJ Clara Amfo were among the famous faces in attendance.

The new exhibition on Campbell draws upon the model’s “own extensive wardrobe of haute couture” and “notable ready-to-wear ensembles” as well as featuring loans from designer archives.

Around 100 looks from her four decades in the industry will be on show, with designs from Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaia, Gianni and Donatella Versace, Vivienne Westwood and more to be featured.