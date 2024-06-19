Russell Crowe and Lulu among stars designing charity tattoos for Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Crowe and Lulu among stars designing charity tattoos for Glastonbury

By Press Association
Gladiator star Crowe said he and his band had designed a temporary tattoo in support of the WaterAid campaign (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Glastonbury performers Russell Crowe and Lulu are among a number of celebrities who have designed temporary tattoos that will be distributed at the festival this year.

The annual British festival will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset on June 26 with Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay set to headline the Pyramid Stage.

Several famous faces have teamed up with charity WaterAid to create the designs, that will be distributed at water bars, kiosks and toilets at Glastonbury and other festivals throughout the summer.

Festival performers Bloc Party, London Grammar, The Vaccines, and singer songwriter Declan McKenna have all designed water-themed tattoos – as have TV presenter Laura Whitmore and model Mia Regan.

Gladiator star Crowe, 60, who is due to perform at the Acoustic Stage on Saturday with his band Indoor Garden Party, said: “Indoor Garden Party are so happy to be heading to Glastonbury to perform.

“It’s the first time for any of us in the band to grace this sacred site, and we are really looking forward to it.

Lulu's temporary tattoo design
Scottish singer Lulu’s design is a play on her hit song Shout (WaterAid/PA)

“We’ve designed a temporary tattoo to help support WaterAid. Access to clean water is absolutely vital for life.”

He said their design was a reshaped version of their Prose And Cons album cover, which features the silhouette of a man overlooking a body of water.

“Access to clean water is essential for health; unfortunately for millions around the world, it can be a daily challenge. Together, we can make a difference”, he added.

Scottish singer Lulu, 75, said: “Almost one in 10 people around the world don’t have clean water close to home, meaning women spend hours walking long distances for water that is so dirty it can make their families sick.

London Grammar's temporary tattoo design
London Grammar said they were ‘sharing the message that everyone deserves clean water’ (WaterAid//PA)

“Water changes lives for good, which is why I’m teamed up with WaterAid to Shout For Water with my tattoo for Glastonbury Festival.

“We can all make our voices heard and call for everyone to have this basic right for all by supporting WaterAid.”

Her design is a play on her hit song Shout as it features a pair of lips saying the words “shout for water”.

London Grammar have created a tattoo of what appears to be a woman leaning back with the words “love water” written in calligraphy script, while McKenna’s says “our favourite drink” in blue and yellow writing.

Singer-songwriter Declan McKenna's water-themed tattoo
Singer-songwriter Declan McKenna also designed a water-themed tattoo (Water Aid/PA)

Hannah Reid, lead vocalist of London Grammar, said: “I can’t imagine having to walk for miles to collect clean water for my family, but this is the reality for so many women around the world.

“That’s why I’m supporting WaterAid at Glastonbury Festival this year by designing a special tattoo and sharing the message that everyone deserves clean water.”

WaterAid is celebrating its 30th year acting as an official charity partner of Glastonbury Festival.

Over the years, they have supported water and sanitation services on site while also highlighting their aim of bringing clean water and toilets to people living in poverty around the world.