Travis Scott arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly intoxication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Travis Scott arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly intoxication

By Press Association
Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami (Isabel Infantes/PA)

US rapper Travis Scott has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

The 33-year-old from Texas, real name Jacques Webster, was taken into custody and transported to the Miami Beach Police Department following an incident at the city’s marina in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A statement to the PA news agency from the Miami Beach Police Department said: “The Miami Beach Police Department confirms the arrest of Mr Jacques Webster, DOB 4/30/1991, on June 20, 2024, at approximately 1.44 a.m.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“Mr Webster was taken into custody following an incident at the Miami Beach Marina located at 300 Alton Road.”

Police documents show that officers responded to a disturbance on a yacht where they observed the rapper yelling at those on the vessel.

The complaint/arrest affidavit added that officers could “sense a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant’s breath” and he was told to leave the dock or he would be arrested.

He initially complied with officers warning him to leave the premises before he returned after five minutes and disregarded officers’ commands for him not to go back.

The document added that the defendant later admitted to drinking alcohol and stated: “It’s Miami.”

The PA news agency understands that Scott has been bailed.

Last year, a Texas grand jury decided not to indict the US star in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at his 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston.

The rapper is known for hits including Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode.

He shares children Aire and Stormi with reality TV star and makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner.

Scott’s representatives have been approached for comment.