Travis Scott arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly intoxication

US rapper Travis Scott has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

The 33-year-old from Texas, real name Jacques Webster, was taken into custody and transported to the Miami Beach Police Department following an incident at the city’s marina in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A statement to the PA news agency from the Miami Beach Police Department said: “The Miami Beach Police Department confirms the arrest of Mr Jacques Webster, DOB 4/30/1991, on June 20, 2024, at approximately 1.44 a.m.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“Mr Webster was taken into custody following an incident at the Miami Beach Marina located at 300 Alton Road.”

Police documents show that officers responded to a disturbance on a yacht where they observed the rapper yelling at those on the vessel.

The complaint/arrest affidavit added that officers could “sense a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant’s breath” and he was told to leave the dock or he would be arrested.

He initially complied with officers warning him to leave the premises before he returned after five minutes and disregarded officers’ commands for him not to go back.

The document added that the defendant later admitted to drinking alcohol and stated: “It’s Miami.”

The PA news agency understands that Scott has been bailed.

Last year, a Texas grand jury decided not to indict the US star in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at his 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston.

The rapper is known for hits including Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode.

He shares children Aire and Stormi with reality TV star and makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner.

Scott’s representatives have been approached for comment.