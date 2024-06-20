Helena Bonham Carter hails revised Freud works gifted to London museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Helena Bonham Carter hails revised Freud works gifted to London museum

By Press Association
Helena Bonham Carter has hailed the donation, describing it as a ‘wonderful gift’ (Ian West/PA)
Bafta award-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter has praised the publication of a revised set of books from psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud that have been gifted to a London museum.

The Revised Standard Edition of The Complete Psychological Works Of Sigmund Freud has been donated by the Institute Of Psychoanalysis (IOP) to the Freud Museum and is available for public viewing at their reference library.

The gift marks the 100th anniversary of Virginia Woolf’s Hogarth Press commissioning Sigmund Freud’s complete works in English in 1924.

Helena Bonham Carter described the Revised Standard edition as a towering achievement (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fight Club actress Bonham Carter, 58, said: “The Revised Standard edition is a towering achievement.

“What a wonderful gift for the Freud Museum and the many scholars and enthusiasts of Freud and psychoanalysis who come through its doors.”

To mark the donation to the museum – which is the final home of the Viennese analyst – chief editor of the revised edition, Mark Solms, presented a talk and a ribbon was cut.

The newly revised edition, which is available to purchase for £1,500, was commissioned by the IOP and published by Rowman & Littlefield.

The set includes lectures, essays, letters and notes by Freud never seen in English translation.

Giuseppe Albano, director of the Freud Museum, said: “We are thrilled to be gifted this outstanding collection, which offers new insights and observations into Freud’s theories for our modern audience.

“We can’t wait for our visitors and scholars to browse through this revision and soak up the nuances of Freud’s theories through a contemporary, neurological lens of understanding.”

Julie Kirsch, vice president and publisher, Rowman & Littlefield, said, “As we commemorate the 100th anniversary of his work starting to become widely available in the English language, Freud’s legacy endures, inspiring ongoing exploration into the complexities of human behaviour.

“We’re delighted to have been commissioned by the IOPA to contribute to this anniversary with a new Revised Standard Edition of his works alongside special events and talks and we’re delighted to see it proudly presented at the Freud Museum in London.”

Vic Sedlak, president of the Institute Of Psychoanalysis said that Freud’s impact “endures in the practice of psychoanalysis today” and said his work has helped us to “understand artistic expression, the operation of families, groups and societies, and even extreme forms of human behaviour such as war and criminal acts.”