‘Derry girl’ Taylor Swift invited to visit city after research hints at link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘Derry girl’ Taylor Swift invited to visit city after research hints at link

By Press Association
Genealogical research has suggested some of Taylor Swift’s ancestors came from Derry (Jane Barlow/PA)
Genealogical research has suggested some of Taylor Swift’s ancestors came from Derry (Jane Barlow/PA)

US popstar Taylor Swift has been invited to Londonderry by the city’s mayor after research indicated a family connection.

Research suggested this week that the singer, who has dominated the charts with her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, can trace her family roots to the city.

Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE reported that Swift’s ancestors left Ireland for the US in the 1830s.

Irish Emigration Museum CEO Aileesh Carew said it is well known that Swift’s great-great-grandfather, George Findlay, hailed from Dublin, but they recently discovered a connection to Northern Ireland’s second city.

She said that Susan Davis, a 21-year-old dressmaker and Francis Gwynn, a 21-year-old weaver, emigrated from Derry in 1836. They met on the ship to the US and married in Philadelphia.

They went on to have six children, including Mary Gwynn who was Swift’s great-great-grandmother.

“We were absolutely astounded to find out, in fact, that Taylor Swift is a Derry girl,” she told RTE.

2023 music review
Taylor Swift has family links to Derry, research has suggested (Doug Peters/PA)

Ms Carew said they have commissioned an artist to do an illustration to document the story for the mega star.

Swift is due to arrive in Ireland next week as she brings her Eras tour to Dublin.

She is set to perform in the Aviva Stadium for three nights from Friday June 28 to Sunday June 30.

New mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council
Derry Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr (Liam McBurney/PA)

Derry Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said she has written to Swift to invite her to visit the city.

“We are proud to call Taylor a Derry Girl and are hugely excited to extend this invitation to her to help her trace her ancestral journey,” she said.

“C’mon let’s see if we can make this happen.”