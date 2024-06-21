Reimagined version of The Railway Children coming to BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Reimagined version of The Railway Children coming to BBC

By Press Association
Jacqueline Wilson’s work has inspired a new feature length episode on the BBC (Ian West/PA)
Jacqueline Wilson's work has inspired a new feature length episode on the BBC (Ian West/PA)

An reimagined version of the children’s story The Railway Children by Dame Jacqueline Wilson is set to be adapted for the BBC.

Dame Jacqueline was inspired by Edith Nesbit’s original 1905 novel to release The Primrose Railway Children in 2021.

Her modern version will form a feature length, 90-minute long episode as part of new content coming to the CBBC and iPlayer.

Filmed in and around Glasgow, The Primrose Railway Children follows Phoebe as the main character, putting the focus on the younger child, unlike Nesbit’s book, where the eldest child is often the focus.

Robert Webb smiles at the camera as he attends the British Comedy Awards in London
Robert Webb, who will be in High Hoops (Ian West/PA)

Phoebe lives with her older sister Becks, younger brother Perry and their mother in the Scottish city as they deal with her father’s disappearance.

They then move to the remote Highlands of Scotland, where they have to get to grips with a different kind of world.

Also coming to the BBC is comedy High Hoops, which features a reunion for Peep Show stars Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, and the return of an adaptation of Enid Blyton’s Malory Towers for two more series.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC children’s and education, said: “Our homegrown dramas continue to be enjoyed by children and their families across the UK and beyond, these three titles are not only brilliant entertainment, but they also represent children’s lives and UK culture in unique ways.

“Promising big laughs, silly jokes, high stakes drama and intrigue, with stories that resonate across generations and across frontiers, bringing families together watching TV.”

High Hoops, filmed in Halifax, West Yorkshire, focuses on a high school basketball player.

Darci Hull plays the lead character Aoife in the show, which was written and created by basketball player and coach Sinead Fagan.

Also among the cast are Peep Show stars Robert Webb, known for being lazy and stupid Jeremy ‘Jez’ Usbourne, and Isy Suttie, known for playing IT expert and love interest Dobby.

Joining the cast for series six and seven of Malory Towers is Ellie Goldstein, the first model with Down Syndrome to feature in British Vogue.

She will play history lover Nancy at the school as stage actress and singer Jodie Steele also forms part of the ensemble as former Hollywood actress Lily Vernon, who is familiar with Miss Grayling and Malory Towers.

High Hoops and Primrose Railway Children will come to CBBC and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Malory Towers series six and seven will air on the same channels in 2025.