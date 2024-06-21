England draw against Denmark pulls in higher average audience than Serbia win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England draw against Denmark pulls in higher average audience than Serbia win

By Press Association
Denmark’s Alexander Bah and England’s Marc Guehi battle for the ball during the Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena (Adam Davy/PA)
Denmark’s Alexander Bah and England’s Marc Guehi battle for the ball during the Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s draw against Denmark was watched by more than 11 million people, a rise from their previous winning start to Euro 2024 against Serbia.

The BBC’s coverage of the 1-1 draw in Frankfurt brought in an average audience of 11.2 million, while Sunday’s match was watched by 10.5 million on average, the broadcaster said.

The audience peaked at 13.1 million during the match on Thursday evening which saw Harry Kane initially put Gareth Southgate’s side ahead only for Morten Hjulmand to level with a strike not long after.

The Prince of Wales and King Frederik X of Denmark smile and shake hands in the stands after the Euro 2024 match between England and Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena
The Prince of Wales with King Frederik X of Denmark in the stands after the Euro 2024 match (Adam Davy/PA)

The Prince of Wales was among those in attendance at the match ahead of his 42nd birthday on Friday.

After the match, the future king was spotted shaking hands, smiling and chatting with King Frederik X of Denmark.

England’s first match on Sunday, when they got off to a more positive start with Jude Bellingham scoring a header 13 minutes into their Group C opener, had a higher peak of 15 million.

It was a rockier start for Scotland, who were defeated 5-1 by Germany last Friday.

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring during the Euro 2024 Group C match against Serbia at the Arena AufSchalke
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring during the Euro 2024 Group C match against Serbia (Martin Rickett/PA)

However, they kept their hopes of progressing alive when they secured a 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Wednesday.

England will have a chance to redeem themselves on Tuesday when they play Slovenia, while Scotland will play Hungary on Sunday.

Thursday also saw Slovenia draw 1-1 with Serbia while Spain defeated Italy 1-0 thanks to Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal.

Friday will see six teams in action, including Slovakia v Ukraine, Netherlands v France and Poland v Austria.