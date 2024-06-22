Lorraine Kelly ‘so happy’ as daughter Rosie Smith announces engagement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly ‘so happy’ as daughter Rosie Smith announces engagement

By Press Association
Lorraine Kelly and Rosie Smith (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly and Rosie Smith (Ian West/PA)

Chat show host Lorraine Kelly has said she is “so happy” at the “lovely news” of her daughter’s engagement.

The Scottish TV presenter, 64, previously expressed delight when Rosie Smith, her only daughter with husband Steve Smith, disclosed she was pregnant.

On Saturday, podcaster Smith announced her engagement to fiance Steve White, sharing a selection of photos of her sitting at a table wearing an engagement ring.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself.

“Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea.”

Kelly commented on the post: “So happy – it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a grand daughter.”

TV doctor Amir Khan and presenter Christine Lampard offered their congratulations.

In April, Kelly posted a photo of Smith’s sonogram on her Instagram and said she: “Cannot wait to be a granny.”

The mother and daughter host a podcast together called What If?, in which they discuss life’s defining turning points with celebrity guests.

Kelly, who is known for hosting her eponymous ITV chat show Lorraine, was presented with a special award at the TV Baftas ceremony in May.

On stage she thanked her mother and father for her “work ethic”, and her “fantastic” husband and daughter.

“And my daughter Rosie, who is working on the most exciting production. She’s having a baby and making us grandparents and I’m so proud – this means the world,” she said of the award.