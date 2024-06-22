Blue plaques unveiled for stars including Sir Norman Wisdom and Leslie Grantham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blue plaques unveiled for stars including Sir Norman Wisdom and Leslie Grantham

By Press Association
DJ Mike Read watches as Johnny Mans, who represented Sir Norman Wisdom, unveils a Blue Plaque in his name (Lucy North/PA)
Ten blue plaques have been unveiled for stars including Sir Norman Wisdom and Leslie Grantham at the Royal Variety Charity’s care home.

Broadcaster Mike Read hosted the ceremony, celebrating a number of the home’s past residents, on Saturday afternoon in the grounds of Brinsworth House, Twickenham.

Sir Norman, best known for starring in a string of comedy films during the 1950s and 1960s, died in 2010 aged 95, while Grantham, who was known for playing “Dirty” Den Watts on British soap EastEnders, died aged 71 in 2018.

Royal Variety Blue Plaque unveiling
DJ Mike Read watches as Johnny Mans, who represented Sir Norman Wisdom, unveils a Blue Plaque in his name during a multi-plaque unveiling ceremony (Lucy North/PA)

Other celebrities who have been celebrated with plaques include; impressionist Mike Yarwood, EastEnders actress Mona Hammond, the Clark Brothers member Steve Clark, and musical wife and husband duo Pearl Carr and Teddy Johnson.

The lives of married double-act Joy and Manny Francois, DJ Duncan Johnson, acrobat Serge Ganjou, and cellist Alexander “Bobby” Kok, have also been commemorated with a plaque.

The chairman of the Royal Variety Charity, Giles Cooper, said: “The Royal Variety Charity residential and care home, Brinsworth House, has, for over a century, been a place of great joy for our residents.

“In the past, we have celebrated a number of those in our care with blue plaques, including Dame Thora Hird, Danny La Rue and John Inman.

Sir Norman Wisdom
Sir Norman Wisdom died in 2010 (Phil Noble/PA)

“Now, it is time to formally acknowledge more entertainers, musicians and actors, who gave so much to national life over many decades.”

The English Heritage London blue plaques scheme commemorates the lives of notable people who lived or worked in buildings in the city.

It runs on public suggestions, and the main conditions are that the subject must have been dead for at least 20 years and have lived or worked in Greater London.

The Royal Variety Charity assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and it owns and manages its own residential and nursing care home for elderly entertainers in London.

The King was announced as the new patron of the charity in May.