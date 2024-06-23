Celebrity fans reflect on ‘amazing’ Taylor Swift concert at Wembley

Celebrities from the world of Hollywood, broadcasting, sport and reality television have reflected on what it was like to experience Taylor Swift’s Saturday night show at Wembley Stadium.

The 34-year-old US pop star has taken her juggernaut Eras Tour to the UK and her second show in the capital saw A-list appearances in the crowd from the likes of Top Gun star Tom Cruise and Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

After the show, American actress Rachel Zegler, known for her roles in West Side Story and The Hunger Games prequel, posted a photo of herself wearing a purple glittery dress at the concert and captioned it: “I love you so much taylor swift.”

ilysmts i love you so much taylor swift pic.twitter.com/0IDeNlkinz — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2024

In a follow-up post to X, she uploaded a photo of herself wearing dozens of friendship bracelets – which have become a staple at Swift’s shows – and said: “Thank you to everyone for my bracelets and for dancing w me and shouting w me and singing w me.”

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy called the show “amazing” after watching it alongside former Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, who he will co-present the broadcaster’s election night coverage with on July 4.

The News Agents podcast co-host Maitlis, 53, wore a pink feather boa around her neck while Strictly Come Dancing star Guru-Murthy, 54, wore shades and a white shirt.

In a post to Instagram, he wrote: “Amazing. And she played my favourite (Mean) for her surprise song! And bizarrely I was sitting next to the woman I will be sitting next to on election night – Emily Maitlis!”

Elsewhere, Lioness Beth Mead posted a photo from inside the stadium to her Instagram story and wrote: “@taylorswift you did not disappoint! A different kind of night at Wembley with one very happy swiftie @viviannemiedema.”

Former Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo attended the evening with some friends and Laing, 35, shared a photo of himself swapping friendship bracelets to his Instagram story with the caption: “Being a Swifty.”

He also posted a photo of himself and his friend wearing cowboy hats and jumpers emblazoned with the words “Kansas City Chiefs”, which is the American football team Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for.

His post read: “When your Wives turn you into a Swifty.”

The daughter of Noel Gallagher, Anais, shared a photo to her Instagram story which showed her wearing a Taylor Swift The Eras Tour wristband and a friendship bracelet.

She wrote: “Just had the best night of my life.”

Earlier on Saturday evening, a fan posted a video online which appeared to show Mission Impossible star Cruise, 61, speaking to Swifties at the stadium, wearing a black blazer and white T-shirt.

Another video showed Little Women director Gerwig, 40, walking through a part of the stadium separated from fans.

Other stars, including Love Actually actor Hugh Grant and married Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, were also reported to have attended the concert.

Fourteen-time Grammy winner Swift’s first date in London on Friday was attended by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the Prince of Wales and his two eldest children, who took a selfie with the Anti-Hero singer.

Kelce, 34, was also said to be at the concert and was seen on Friday night, joined by his brother Jason and their parents, as well as Swift’s parents Andrea and Scott, as she performed for almost 90,000 people.

After her first performance in the capital, the Pennsylvania-born musician posted a photo she had taken with Kelce and royal family members William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

A Taylor Swift fan poses for a photo outside Wembley Stadium in London (Lucy North/PA)

A video from the evening, widely circulated online, appeared to show William “dad dancing” to catchy pop song Shake It Off.

Swift performed in front of other celebrity fans that night including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and model Cara Delevingne.

The billion-dollar Eras Tour takes fans through Swift’s back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

The revamped set list, which she first unveiled at the Paris shows, also includes songs from her latest offering The Tortured Poets Department.

Thank you @TaylorSwift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/2UjQJUiekx — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2024

To celebrate her arrival in the capital, murals, a special Tube map, a Taylor trail and a series of events have all been created.

Prior to her London performances the US pop star played shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff.

She will take to the stage in London again on Sunday evening before the tour moves on to Dublin.

In August she will return to London to play another five nights at Wembley.