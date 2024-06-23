Sir Paul McCartney among stars spotted at Taylor Swift’s third Wembley gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Paul McCartney among stars spotted at Taylor Swift’s third Wembley gig

By Press Association
Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi are among the celebrities who have been spotted at Taylor Swift’s Wembley Stadium concert on Sunday night.

They join a growing list of A-listers who have attended Swift’s London gigs after the Prince of Wales celebrated his 42nd birthday at the venue on Friday and Top Gun actor Tom Cruise was captured on video at the stadium on Saturday.

The 34-year-old US pop star began the UK leg of her juggernaut Eras Tour with three dates in Edinburgh, followed by shows in Liverpool and Cardiff, before she brought her tour to the capital.

A video, widely circulated on social media, on Sunday showed Beatles star Sir Paul, 82, walking through an area of the stadium separated from fans, while a photo appeared to show rock star Bon Jovi, 62, in shades and a pink hat while watching Swift’s performance.

Love Actually star Hugh Grant attended the concert on Saturday and praised Swift for her “incredible” show and “amazing” team.

In a post to X on Sunday, he said: “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.)

“Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old.”

Another Saturday night attendee was American actress Rachel Zegler, known for her roles in West Side Story and The Hunger Games prequel, who posted a photo of herself wearing a purple glittery dress at the gig which was captioned: “I love you so much taylor swift.”

In a follow-up post to X, she uploaded a photo of herself wearing dozens of friendship bracelets – which have become a staple at Swift’s shows – and said: “Thank you to everyone for my bracelets and for dancing w me and shouting w me and singing w me.”

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy called the show “amazing” after watching it alongside former Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, who he will co-present the broadcaster’s election night coverage with on July 4.

The News Agents podcast co-host Maitlis, 53, wore a pink feather boa around her neck while Strictly Come Dancing star Guru-Murthy, 54, wore shades and a white shirt.

In a post to Instagram, he wrote: “Amazing. And she played my favourite (Mean) for her surprise song! And bizarrely I was sitting next to the woman I will be sitting next to on election night – Emily Maitlis!”