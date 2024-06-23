Strictly’s Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova dazzle at tour show party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly’s Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova dazzle at tour show party

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing’s Nadiya Bychkova dazzled in a shimmery skin-tight dress following her London performance of show Behind The Magic with partner Kai Widdrington.

The professional dancers, who embarked on a 25-date tour on June 1, performed at the capital’s Peacock Theatre and will end their series of shows in Southampton on June 30.

On Sunday evening, the couple were joined by some of their Strictly friends for an after party at the Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay in Mayfair.

Bychkova, 34, appeared to have injured her ankle as she had one foot in a boot and the other in a heel.

She wore a one-shoulder nude dress with a cut out to the event and was pictured holding a bouquet of roses.

Widdrington, 28, wore a black T-shirt, shoes and trousers.

Veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon, who was partnered with Widdrington in the BBC show’s 21st series, arrived at the event wearing a blue floral suit.

Professional dancer Neil Jones was pictured at the theatre wearing a loosely fitted black textured shirt and Johannes Radebe turned up in a sleveless khaki suit jacket and white trousers.

Bychkova, who is a two-time world champion and European champion in ballroom and Latin 10 dance, made her Strictly debut in 2017.

She was partnered with Bros singer Matt Goss in 2022 and was unpaired in the latest series.

Junior world Latin American champion Widdrington spent four years as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland before joining Strictly in 2021.

The couple embarked on their first tour, Once Upon A Time, in 2023.