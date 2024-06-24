BBC Radio 4’s Today programme scraps daily horse racing betting tips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC Radio 4's Today programme scraps daily horse racing betting tips

By Press Association
BBC Radio 4’s Today programme is to ‘break the tradition’ and stop giving daily horse racing tips (David Davies/PA)
BBC Radio 4’s Today programme is to “break the tradition” and scrap daily horse racing tips, host Amol Rajan has said.

The broadcaster’s flagship radio news programme previously offered regular tips for races taking place around the country.

These will now only be offered for the “biggest days in the racing calendar”, according to Rajan.

Amol Rajan announced the change (Ian West/PA)

At the end of the sports bulletin on the show on Monday morning, he addressed sports reporter Mike Williams, saying: “No racing tips from you today, Mike.

“That is because we have decided to break the tradition of having racing tips every day of the year.

“Instead we’re going to reserve the tips for the biggest days in the racing calendar.

“We will very much continue to cover horse racing, as we do so many other sports, not least through interviews with leading lights in the racing world.

“And we will sometimes continue to broadcast from the big ticket events like the Grand National festival, or Cheltenham Gold Cup week.”

Other major events expected to merit tips include the Epsom Derby, Ascot Gold Cup and King George VI Chase at Kempton.

A statement from the BBC said: “After careful consideration, we have decided to focus racing tips on the big races across the year.

“The Today programme remains committed to covering racing news and this will continue on the programme’s sports bulletins.”

The move comes amid a political betting scandal as the Tory campaign faces allegations a string of people with links to the Conservative Party or Number 10 bet on the timing of the election contest before it was announced.