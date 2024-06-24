Pirates Of The Caribbean star Tamayo Perry dies after shark attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pirates Of The Caribbean star Tamayo Perry dies after shark attack

By Press Association
Tamayo Perry died off the coast of Hawaii ( Lori Barbely / Alamy Stock Photo)
Tamayo Perry died off the coast of Hawaii ( Lori Barbely / Alamy Stock Photo)

Pirates Of The Caribbean film series star Tamayo Perry has died following a shark attack in Hawaii.

The actor, also known for The Bridge, Blue Crush and Hawaii Five-0, was surfing at Malaekahana Beach on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, when he died on Sunday afternoon.

Local emergency services said they were called at 1pm to a person being “fatally injured by a shark” and used a jet ski to retrieve Perry’s body from the ocean.

Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief Kurt Lager told a press conference that Perry was a lifeguard and professional surfer “loved by all”, who was known throughout the world and in Oahu’s North Shore.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” he added.

“Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family.”

In Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth in the series, also starring Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp, Perry portrayed one of the buccaneers.

He had also been seen in Lost, which was filmed in Oahu, and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi called Perry’s death “a tragic loss”.

He added: “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected, (he) grew up right over here, and just a great member of our ocean safety team.”

“So you get a call like this on a Sunday afternoon, it’s just really hard to imagine.”

Mayor Blangiardi also called on the public and press to “honour and respect” Perry’s family while they are dealing with their loss.