Rupert Murdoch, Jude Law’s daughter and Poppy Delevingne on ‘real power’ list

Rupert Murdoch and his new wife Elena Zhukova have been named among the famous couples to make the top 10 of the Social Power Index.

The annual list, which is described by Tatler as “an annual report into where the real power lies in British society”, last year the King and Queen were on top after the coronation.

However, this time they failed to make any of the high spots.

Rupert Murdoch, 93, with his new wife Elena Zhukova, a retired Russian biologist, whom he married during a ceremony at his Californian vineyard (News Corp/PA)

Instead, the number one entry went to the Duke of Westminster and his wife Olivia Henson, who married earlier this month.

Thousands of people gathered outside Chester Cathedral to catch a glimpse of their wedding, where the Prince of Wales was an usher.

Also making the list was another newlywedded couple, Rupert Murdoch, who tied the knot for a fifth time with retired Russian molecular biologist Ms Zhukova this month.

Tatler noted: “When you’re the world’s most powerful media mogul, you have suitors falling at your feet forever.”

Model Poppy Delevingne, sister of actress Cara Delevingne, and Archie Keswick made it to number 10, while England footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold and the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, the model Iris Law reached number five.

The magazine said: “There’s a new It couple on the London scene: she’s a bleach-blonde, tooth-gemmed model and he’s a striking Liverpool footballer. Forget Victoria Beckham in the Noughties and hold steady for the WAG energy Iris will bring to the sidelines this summer.”

Labour’s shadow foreign press secretary David Lammy was at number two with his wife, the painter Nicola Green.

The full list includes footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Colleen Rooney, David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, podcast host and journalist Emily Maitlis, BBC newsreader Clive Myrie, acting couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, and politicians Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, and their wives.

Here is the full top 10:

1. The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

2. David Lammy and Nicola Green

3. David Ross

4. Schuyler Mack and Ben Chan

Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, wave as they leave Chester Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Iris Law

6. Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova

7. Idan and Batia Ofer

8. Theo and Flora Rycroft

9. Sharan and Eiesha Pasricha

10. Poppy Delevingne and Archie Keswick

The full Social Power Index is featured in Tatler’s August issue, on sale from Thursday.