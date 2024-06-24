Rupert Murdoch, Jude Law’s daughter and Poppy Delevingne on ‘real power’ list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rupert Murdoch, Jude Law’s daughter and Poppy Delevingne on ‘real power’ list

By Press Association
Model Poppy Delevingne made it to number 10 (Ian West/PA)
Model Poppy Delevingne made it to number 10 (Ian West/PA)

Rupert Murdoch and his new wife Elena Zhukova have been named among the famous couples to make the top 10 of the Social Power Index.

The annual list, which is described by Tatler as “an annual report into where the real power lies in British society”, last year the King and Queen were on top after the coronation.

However, this time they failed to make any of the high spots.

Rupert Murdoch wearing a suit and Elena Zhukova in a white dress in front of green doors
Rupert Murdoch, 93, with his new wife Elena Zhukova, a retired Russian biologist, whom he married during a ceremony at his Californian vineyard (News Corp/PA)

Instead, the number one entry went to the Duke of Westminster and his wife Olivia Henson, who married earlier this month.

Thousands of people gathered outside Chester Cathedral to catch a glimpse of their wedding, where the Prince of Wales was an usher.

Also making the list was another newlywedded couple, Rupert Murdoch, who tied the knot for a fifth time with retired Russian molecular biologist Ms Zhukova this month.

Tatler noted: “When you’re the world’s most powerful media mogul, you have suitors falling at your feet forever.”

Model Poppy Delevingne, sister of actress Cara Delevingne, and Archie Keswick made it to number 10, while England footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold and the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, the model Iris Law reached number five.

The magazine said: “There’s a new It couple on the London scene: she’s a bleach-blonde, tooth-gemmed model and he’s a striking Liverpool footballer. Forget Victoria Beckham in the Noughties and hold steady for the WAG energy Iris will bring to the sidelines this summer.”

Labour’s shadow foreign press secretary David Lammy was at number two with his wife, the painter Nicola Green.

The full list includes footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Colleen Rooney, David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, podcast host and journalist Emily Maitlis, BBC newsreader Clive Myrie, acting couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, and politicians Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, and their wives.

Here is the full top 10:

1. The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

2. David Lammy and Nicola Green

3. David Ross

4. Schuyler Mack and Ben Chan

Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor, wearing wedding outfits, wave to the crowd
Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, wave as they leave Chester Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Iris Law

6. Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova

7. Idan and Batia Ofer

8. Theo and Flora Rycroft

9. Sharan and Eiesha Pasricha

10. Poppy Delevingne and Archie Keswick

The full Social Power Index is featured in Tatler’s August issue, on sale from Thursday.