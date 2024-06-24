Taylor Swift ‘still swooning’ over Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour debut

Taylor Swift said she is “still cracking up/swooning” over her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s on-stage appearance at London’s Wembley Stadium during her Eras Tour.

NFL star Kelce appeared in a morning suit and carried the US singer on to a red piece of furniture after she pretended to faint, during the last of Swift’s trio of London shows.

“Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal,” Swift said in a post on Instagram.

“Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF.

“I got to sing ‘Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time – hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship.

“Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘Us’.

“And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it five more times in August.”

During the gig, Swift brought out 24-year-old singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, who sang her new single Us, which features Swift and was released on June 21.

Swift concluded the Sunday show with the song Karma, changing the lyrics to include a special shout out to Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce, singing: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

The couple were first romantically linked in September 2023.

Swift has been to a number of NFL games, including the Super Bowl which was won by Kelce’s team, while Kelce has been to various Swift gigs and was pictured at all three of her London shows.

On Friday, the pair met the Prince of Wales and his two eldest children, with Swift posting the selfie to her Instagram page.

Anti-Hero singer Swift began the UK leg of her juggernaut Eras Tour with three dates in Edinburgh, followed by shows in Liverpool and Cardiff, before she brought her tour to the capital.