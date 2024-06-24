Cyndi Lauper announces UK and Europe farewell tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyndi Lauper announces UK and Europe farewell tour

By Press Association
Cyndi Lauper has announced a farewell tour in the UK and Europe (Geoff Caddick/PA)
Cyndi Lauper has announced a farewell tour in the UK and Europe (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Cyndi Lauper has announced she will bring her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour to the UK and Europe in February next year.

The tour has been billed as the 71-year-old singer’s “first major run in a decade” in the UK and Europe, after she recently announced a US leg.

Lauper will play London, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Birmingham before heading to Europe to play venues in Budapest, Lodz, Prague, Berlin, Dusseldorf and Paris.

Cyndi Lauper performing in an all-black outfit
Cyndi Lauper will also perform US dates this year (Ian West/PA)

The Time After Time singer will be joined by special guests who will be revealed at a later date.

The New York-born singer began her solo career in 1983, releasing the single Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, which shot to number two on the UK and US singles charts.

She had three more UK top 10 singles: Time After Time, I Drove All Night and Hey Now (Girls Just Wanna Have Fun), a 1994 reissue of her debut.

Lauper has also had two top 10 UK albums, 1989’s A Night To Remember and 1994’s Twelve Deadly Sins… And Then Some.

She will begin the tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on February 8, before playing Manchester’s Co-Op Live, London’s O2 Arena and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

The UK leg of the tour will finish on February 16 at Belfast’s SSE Arena, before Lauper moves on to mainland Europe, starting at the Sportarena in Budapest and finishing at the Accor Arena in Paris on February 28.

It was announced earlier this month that the US tour will run from October to December, including dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Detroit’s Fox Theatre.

Tickets for the UK and Europe dates will go on general sale on Friday at 10am.