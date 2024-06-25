Glastonbury set to be largely dry and cloudy but some light showers forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Glastonbury set to be largely dry and cloudy but some light showers forecast

By Press Association
Crowds at Glastonbury could see some showers this weekend (Yui Mok/PA)
Crowds at Glastonbury could see some showers this weekend (Yui Mok/PA)

The Met Office has told Glastonbury revellers the weather should remain “largely dry and cloudy” for the next few days but they may see light showers.

Festival-goers are set to descend on Pilton, Somerset, from Wednesday as the gates officially open for this year’s event, which will run until Sunday.

Festivities will get under way across the 900-acre site before the music begins on the main Pyramid Stage on Friday, with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Sza set to headline the main stage.

Dua Lipa performing at the Brit Awards in a black outfit
Dua Lipa will headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival (James Manning/PA)

Ahead of the annual festival officially opening, the national forecaster provided a mostly positive outlook for the next five days, but added scattered showers could begin on Wednesday and last until the end of the weekend.

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: “From Friday to Sunday it will remain largely dry and cloudy, with the potential for lighter showers across the weekend.

“Conditions will be slightly above average between 18C and 21C.”

The Met Office said the Glastonbury area will see temperatures between 25C and 27C on Wednesday, the busiest day for arrivals on the site, when queues of cars line the country roads surrounding Worthy Farm.

It has predicted an average temperature of 20C on Thursday, when campers could face “light rain” and a “cold front”, before the average drops to 18C on Friday.

Colourful tents in a field at Glastonbury Festival
Campers will face the hottest temperatures on Wednesday, the busiest day for arrivals at the site (Yui Mok/PA)

Weather will warm up on Saturday and Sunday, with an average temperature of between 20C and 21C forecast.

It comes after Nick Higginson, CEO of Phoenix Health and Safety, urged festival-goers to drink plenty of water in order to avoid dehydration during the event.

He said: “Being outdoors in the heat can be physically demanding, especially if you’re on your feet dancing.

“If you combine this with drinking alcohol, it can easily lead to exhaustion.”

Alongside the headline acts, this year’s event will see performances from a host of global stars including LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz and PJ Harvey.

Canadian country star Shania Twain will play the coveted legends slot on Sunday where she is expected to sing hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much.

She follows in the footsteps of artists such as Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Diana Ross in the prestigious legends slot.