Glastonbury set to be largely dry and cloudy but some light showers forecast

The Met Office has told Glastonbury revellers the weather should remain “largely dry and cloudy” for the next few days but they may see light showers.

Festival-goers are set to descend on Pilton, Somerset, from Wednesday as the gates officially open for this year’s event, which will run until Sunday.

Festivities will get under way across the 900-acre site before the music begins on the main Pyramid Stage on Friday, with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Sza set to headline the main stage.

Dua Lipa will headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival (James Manning/PA)

Ahead of the annual festival officially opening, the national forecaster provided a mostly positive outlook for the next five days, but added scattered showers could begin on Wednesday and last until the end of the weekend.

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: “From Friday to Sunday it will remain largely dry and cloudy, with the potential for lighter showers across the weekend.

“Conditions will be slightly above average between 18C and 21C.”

The Met Office said the Glastonbury area will see temperatures between 25C and 27C on Wednesday, the busiest day for arrivals on the site, when queues of cars line the country roads surrounding Worthy Farm.

It has predicted an average temperature of 20C on Thursday, when campers could face “light rain” and a “cold front”, before the average drops to 18C on Friday.

Campers will face the hottest temperatures on Wednesday, the busiest day for arrivals at the site (Yui Mok/PA)

Weather will warm up on Saturday and Sunday, with an average temperature of between 20C and 21C forecast.

It comes after Nick Higginson, CEO of Phoenix Health and Safety, urged festival-goers to drink plenty of water in order to avoid dehydration during the event.

He said: “Being outdoors in the heat can be physically demanding, especially if you’re on your feet dancing.

“If you combine this with drinking alcohol, it can easily lead to exhaustion.”

Alongside the headline acts, this year’s event will see performances from a host of global stars including LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz and PJ Harvey.

Canadian country star Shania Twain will play the coveted legends slot on Sunday where she is expected to sing hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much.

She follows in the footsteps of artists such as Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Diana Ross in the prestigious legends slot.