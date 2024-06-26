Katy Perry arrives at Paris fashion show wearing fur coat and ripped tights

Katy Perry has arrived at a fashion show in Paris wearing just a black fur coat and tights that were badly torn apart.

The US singer, 39, who had her long black hair done into neat bubble braids and appeared to go topless, was at the debut of Balenciaga’s new collection during Haute Couture week as temperatures reached highs of more than 30C in the French city.

Perry shared a picture to Instagram stories of herself and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, who wore a sparkly black dress and dark glasses, seated on the front row.

Kidman was attending the event with her daughter with Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban.

Perry also posted a video with what she called her “favourite look” from the fashion’s house’s new collection.

This was of a person that looked like they were dressed as a fluffy, blue butterfly.

The insect has a link to Perry who previously showed off what looked like a raised butterfly tattoo.

Also at the Balenciaga show was The Kissing Booth actress, Joey King, in a bleach-blonde wig, and other stars with their daughters.

King Kong star Naomi Watts went along with Kai Schreiber, her daughter with her former partner, Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber, as the pair opted for contrasting dresses of black and white.

Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph, in a blue dress, went with her child with Paul Thomas Anderson, Pearl Minnie Anderson, who was dressed in a fully-covered, black ensemble.

Previously, American businesswoman Kim Kardashian and US rapper Cardi B have been staples at Balenciaga.