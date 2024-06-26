New Harry Potter TV series ‘will more than live up to expectations’ – Rowling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Harry Potter TV series ‘will more than live up to expectations’ – Rowling

By Press Association
The author made her comments on X (Ian West/PA)
The author made her comments on X (Ian West/PA)

JK Rowling has said that the new TV series of Harry Potter will exceed “expectations” as the writer and director are confirmed.

Based on the books by Rowling, the tale of wizards and magic was previously turned into a series of films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – the upcoming decade-long show is set to feature different stars.

Warner Bros, the production company behind the original films, has confirmed that Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who both worked on acclaimed drama Succession, will be executive producers of the “faithful adaptation”.

BAFTA Awards 2012 – Arrivals – London
Francesca Gardiner will be the showrunner and writer on the Harry Potter series (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Reacting to the news, executive producer Rowling wrote on X: “I’m truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team.

“Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca’s pilot script and heard Mark’s vision, I’m certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations.”

Gardiner, also known for her work on BBC shows, the fantasy programme His Dark Materials and thriller Killing Eve, will be the showrunner and writer on the Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 UK Film Premiere – London
Daniel Radcliffe, left to right, JK Rowling, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint (Ian West/PA)

Mylod, known for HBO’s Game Of Thrones and The Last Of Us, will direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO and Warner Bros streaming channel Max.

The cast of beloved characters including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, who had been played by Radcliffe, Grint and Watson, respectively, will be announced at a later date.

Warner Bros said: “Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

It is made in association with Bronte Film And TV and Warner Bros Television, and also executive produced by Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Bronte Film And TV, and Harry Potter And Fantastic Beasts film series producer David Heyman of Heyday Films.

UK premiere of The Menu – London
Mark Mylod will direct multiple episodes of the new series for HBO and Warner Bros streaming channel Max (Ian West/PA)

A Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion special aired in 2022 on HBO Max, without Rowling in person, and just archive clips were shown of the author.

But Radcliffe, Grint and Watson appeared.

Rowling has attracted criticism for her views on gender identity, but has always strongly denied accusations of transphobia.

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint have spoken up over the years in their support of trans rights.