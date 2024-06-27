Night At The Museum and The Bodyguard actor Bill Cobbs dies age 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Night At The Museum and The Bodyguard actor Bill Cobbs dies age 90

By Press Association
(Francis Specker/Alamy)
(Francis Specker/Alamy)

Bill Cobbs, known for his roles in hit films Night At The Museum and The Bodyguard, has died aged 90, his agent confirmed.

The veteran US actor died on Tuesday evening in the Inland Empire, California, surrounded by his family, his agent Chuck I Jones told the PA news agency.

Mr Jones said that it is thought he died of natural causes.

Cobbs was best known for playing Whitney Houston’s manager Bill Devaney in 1992 hit The Bodyguard starring Kevin Costner, and security guard Reggie in 2006 comedy Night At The Museum opposite Ben Stiller, Robin Williams and Owen Wilson.

Other fan-favourite roles include playing coach Arthur Chaney in Air Bud, Moses the Clock Man in The Hudsucker Proxy from the Coen brothers and Dr Elton Lloyd in John Sayles’ Sunshine State.

His TV credits included appearing on The Sopranos, The West Wing, Sesame Street and Good Times.

Throughout his career, Cobbs was trusted with small but pivotal roles, featuring in 200 film and TV credits.

Among those paying tribute was US actor Wendell Pierce, who remembered his I’ll Fly Away and The Gregory Hines Show co-star as a “father figure, a griot, an iconic artist”.

“Bill Cobbs was born and raised in Cleveland,” he said in a statement on X.

“He shared so many stories about the city he loved. It’s serendipity that I’m here in Cleveland as I learn of his passing. He comes from a great legacy of the Black Theatre.

“…To honour Bill and his memory, I will dedicate myself to creating work he would be proud of.”