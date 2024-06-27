Sarah Brightman ‘disappointed’ to miss Sunset Boulevard dates due to injury

Sarah Brightman has expressed her disappointment at having to miss musical performances due to a calf injury.

The British soprano, 63, best known for her West End performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom Of The Opera, is currently part of the Australian company of the composer’s version of Sunset Boulevard.

The production and Brightman’s Instagram said on Thursday she is “recovering from a calf injury which is currently preventing her from performing in Sunset Boulevard as scheduled”.

It added: “Sarah is being monitored and assessed daily and undergoing every treatment to ensure her healthy return as soon as possible.”

A message from Brightman added: “I am so disappointed to not be on stage alongside the incredible Australian company of Sunset Boulevard.

“I am doing everything possible to recover quickly. Unfortunately, it is taking longer than anticipated.

“This wonderful production continues to delight Melbourne audiences each night and I can’t wait to be back to perform as soon as I’m able.”

In the production, she plays Norma Desmond, a famed Hollywood star who is fading and spiralling into mental illness.

It is based on the character in the original 1950s black comedy who has the well-known line: “Right, Mr DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up,” in reference to a director she imagines.

The musical is currently on stage at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne and is due to move to Sydney Opera House in August.

Brightman made her West End musical theatre debut in Cats in 1981, where she met Lord Lloyd-Webber. They married in 1984 before separating in 1990.

They remain on friendly terms, and she has also been in his musical Aspects Of Love.