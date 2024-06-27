Joe Wicks eyes Pyramid as he leads Glastonbury workout days after son’s birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Wicks eyes Pyramid as he leads Glastonbury workout days after son’s birth

By Press Association
Wicks is holding two fitness sessions at Glastonbury this year (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wicks is holding two fitness sessions at Glastonbury this year (Ben Birchall/PA)

Just days after the birth of his fourth child, Joe Wicks led a fitness session at Glastonbury Festival and set his sights on taking his workouts to the Pyramid Stage.

Hundreds joined the fitness expert at the Gateway stage on Thursday for some high intensity interval training (HIIT), similar to his PE With Joe YouTube videos which shot him to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The session, which he hopes he can take to the festival’s main stage next year, comes just 10 days after the Body Coach and his wife Rosie had their fourth child, a boy called Dusty.

A rear shot of Joe Wicks doing his workout on stage in front of hundreds of people
A huge crowd joined in the workout at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

The couple already have daughters Indigo and Leni and a son called Marley, whom Wicks said Dusty looks “just like”.

“I’m so happy, I’m so content because I feel like my family is complete now,” he told the PA news agency at the festival on Worthy Farm.

“We named him officially yesterday, I was just testing out the name for a week to see if I loved it.

“He’s cute, Rosie is good, the baby’s good, I’m just not getting much sleep – so I need this workout to give me some energy.”

Joe Wicks raises his arms on stage in front of children and adults
Joe Wicks hopes to grace the Pyramid Stage next year (Ben Birchall/PA)

Wicks said he initially planned to take Rosie with him to the festival but they made a last-minute change after Dusty’s birth.

“I would love to have had Rosie here, and in my vision, Rosie is on the other Glastonbury ticket,” he said.

“Unfortunately Rosie will have to be watching it on TV this year, but I’ll bring her back next year.”

He joked: “Apparently, if you have a baby on site (at Glastonbury), you get free tickets for life – that’s why I was hoping Rosie would be here.”

On Dusty’s name, Wicks said: “It’s a bit of a cowboy name.

“When I look at my little boy Marley I was thinking ‘he’s such a cool dude’, like he rides motorbikes, he skates.

“I thought if you were a Dusty that’s a pretty cool name. I just felt we need to meet the kid and make sure he’s a Dusty – yeah he’s a Dusty.”

Joe Wicks jumps up and down on stage in front of crowds of people
Joe Wicks works out at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

His festival workout, which included running on the spot, Spider-Man lunges and squat jumps, is Wicks’ second appearance at the festival, after leading another fitness session last year for about 2,000 people at the Park stage.

“I want to bring fitness to the festival, get people moving and give everyone a big smile to start their weekend with,” he said.

“People that have done my lockdown workouts will be here today. I love doing these events you know, I don’t need to be here doing this, but I actually love it.”

Wicks said he hopes to take his workout to Glastonbury’s showpiece, the Pyramid Stage, next year.

“I’m hoping if I get in their good books and I deliver a great session maybe they say ‘look bring it to the Pyramid – let’s make it an epic first ever HIIT work on the Pyramid Stage’,” he said.

Jow Wicks raises his arms to the camera from the stage with the audience behind him
Wicks said he thinks a workout on the Pyramid Stage could be record-breaking (Ben Birchall/PA)

To festival organiser Emily Eavis and her father Sir Michael Eavis, Wicks said: “Thank you so much for having me back at Glastonbury this year.

“But let’s go bigger next year – let’s bring the first ever HIIT workout to the Pyramid Stage.

“I’m pretty sure if we get it right we can break a world record and have the biggest ever workout, let’s do it.”

Wicks will return to the Park stage for another fitness session on Friday at 10am, to put more festival-goers through their paces, and when he is hoping for crowds of up to three or four thousand.