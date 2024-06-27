Vernon Kay turns to CDs after Radio 2 digital system fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Vernon Kay turns to CDs after Radio 2 digital system fails

By Press Association
Vernon Kay was trying to play The Who’s Won’t Get Fooled Again when the issue occurred (BBC/PA)
Vernon Kay was trying to play The Who’s Won’t Get Fooled Again when the issue occurred (BBC/PA)

Vernon Kay has had to use CDs to play music on BBC Radio 2 after the station’s digital system failed.

The radio presenter, 50, was playing The Who’s Won’t Get Fooled Again when the issue occurred towards the end of his show on Thursday.

The track cut out at around 11.30am, and he came back on air laughing and saying “this has never happened to me, where the computer system has just failed”.

He appealed for listeners to get in touch, as the screen in front of him said the song was playing but he could not hear it in the studio.

Kay appeared to not know for certain that the broadcast was silent, saying: “I don’t think it’s playing out because it’s gone deadly silent in the studio, which is quite strange… but I’m fascinated by it because these things excite me when things go wrong on air.”

Fellow presenter Jeremy Vine, who follows Kay at midday, chimed in, saying he was experiencing issues in his studio when he was “practising” his weekday show.

They tried to play the next tracks but they also could not be heard, and Kay said they would instead be forced to do some “chatting for 30 minutes”.

A staff member came in with CDs in a box, while Vine continued to preview his show, which was to include General Election coverage and him putting on an age simulation suit, which makes the wearer’s feet heavier and muffles sound.

Bolton-born broadcaster Kay let Vine continue as he tried to help with repairing the issue, and played Harry Styles track Treat People With Kindness on a CD.

He joked that the Radio 2 team was “running down to the basement to get some cassettes and some MiniDiscs” to keep the music going.

After playing a recording of his interview with Glastonbury act Shania Twain, previously broadcast on Sunday, he said the system was “up and running” and “we’re back to normal” at around 11.50am.

A BBC spokeswoman said the issue “was a technical fault which was quickly fixed”.