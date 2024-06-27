William wears recycled plastic tie as he hails those finding ‘climate solutions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William wears recycled plastic tie as he hails those finding ‘climate solutions’

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales with Hannah Jones and Earthshot Prize chief executive, Tokunboh Ishmael (Kin Cheung/PA)
The Prince of Wales wore his eco-credentials around his neck in the form of a recycled plastic tie, as he championed “innovators, entrepreneurs and optimists” saving the planet.

William praised the “incredible minds” working on “climate solutions” when he joined Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at a London eco-summit hosted by the tech entrepreneur’s Breakthrough Energy organisation.

William looked dapper in a dark suit as he toured the stands of start-ups showcasing innovative solutions to help tackle climate change, and he told one firm working to limit textile waste from the fashion industry about his tie.

He was sporting a £39 royal green tie, handmade by a company called Wilmok in Italy from recycled polyethylene terephthalate, known as rPET, from plastics found in food and drink packaging.

The Prince of Wales speaks to a woman in a pink jacket
The Prince of Wales speaks to Hannah Jones during a Stories of Impact event hosted by the Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, in central London (Kin Cheung/PA)

William spent the day highlighting his Earthshot Prize, an environmental award showcasing and scaling-up ideas to “repair” the planet, to mark Climate Change Week London.

When he met fashion designer Stella McCartney, a supporter of his prize, at an earlier event celebrating the awards’ finalists, it appears the prince told her about his tie as she laughed and him it was “fantastic”.

The prince told Mr Gates and hundreds of delegates at the summit in Wapping, east London: “For me a big part of this week is about celebration.

“Celebrating the incredible minds that are working all around the world, night and day, on climate solutions, celebrating the individuals and organisations who are supporting them, and celebrating the progress we have already made.”

William chatted to Peter Majeranowski co-founder of Earthshot finalist Circ, which has developed a process of recycling polycotton, a plastic and cotton fabric, into its constituent parts and producing a new textile.

The Prince of Wales speaks into a microphone with plants in the background
The Prince of Wales was speaking at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Innovation Camp (Kin Cheung/PA)

When he handled a dress made from the product William said “It’s silk almost”, and Mr Majeranowski made the prince an offer: “We’re happy to make you lots of ties if you like?”

The prince replied “(I’m) wearing a recycled plastic tie today.”

William met Stella McCartney at the Sky Garden in central London, where Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham moderated a “fireside chat” with him, Earthshot Prize chief executive Hannah Jones and one of the prize’s trustees, Tokunboh Ishmael.

Ms Waddingham asked the prince for his message to the Earthshot Prize finalists, and environmental investors and philanthropists.

“Be bold, be brave, be creative,” he said.

“There’s so much creativity out there. I think the Earthshot Prize is a large dating service. We put brilliant people and innovators alongside people who can move things.”