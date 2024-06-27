Sarah Michelle Gellar to play Dexter’s boss in prequel series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah Michelle Gellar to play Dexter’s boss in prequel series

By Press Association
Sarah Michelle Gellar will play Tanya Martin in the prequel Dexter series Dexter: Original Sin (Matt Crossick/PA)
American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar will take on the role of the boss of serial killer Dexter Morgan in a new prequel series.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 47, will be playing Tanya Martin, the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) chief at the Miami Metro Police Department opposite future blood spatter analyst Morgan, played by Irish actor Patrick Gibson.

Gellar wrote on Instagram: “It’s going to be a bloody good ride.”

Best known as Buffy Summers in the hit supernatural show, as well as 1990s movies Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer, Gellar has recently been in the supernatural teen series Wolf Pack and black comedy film Do Revenge.

Geller also shared an Instagram story, showing the first page of the script for the pilot, written by showrunner Clyde Phillips and directed by Heathers director Michael Lehmann.

Set 15 years before the original hit series, Dexter: Original Sin will chronicle the start of the career of the lead character, originally played by Michael C Hall in the hit show and sequel Dexter: New Blood.

It was already announced that Heathers and True Romance actor Christian Slater has been cast as Harry Morgan, a homicide detective and the adoptive father of Dexter who tries to channel his dark urges to fight crime.

Sex And The City actor James Remar had previously played the role in the Dexter show, which ran for eight seasons between 2006 and 2013.

BAFTA Awards 2009 – Press Room – London
Christian Slater will play Harry Morgan, the adoptive father of the titular character in Dexter: Original Sin (Ian West/PA)

Across 10 episodes, Dexter: Original Sin will be set in 1991 Miami.

It will see how Dexter learned to adapt The Code of Harry to help him find and kill people who he feels deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar while beginning a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

There have been reports of more franchise spin-offs in development including one focussed on Dexter’s son, Harrison Morgan, played by Jack Alcott in Dexter: New Blood, and the Trinity Killer.

The killer, a family man called Arthur Mitchell, who was originally thought to kill in threes and was portrayed by 3rd Rock From The Sun actor John Lithgow, appeared in the fourth season.

The franchise is based on the books by novelist Jeff Lindsay.