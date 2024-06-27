Rupert Everett, Queen’s son and Strictly judges among Henley line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Rupert Everett, Queen’s son and Strictly judges among Henley line-up

By Press Association
Rupert Everett (Matt Crossick/PA)
Rupert Everett (Matt Crossick/PA)

Actor Rupert Everett, food writer Tom Parker-Bowles and Strictly Come Dancing judges Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas are among the famous faces who are part of the Henley Literary Festival line-up.

Parker-Bowles, the son of the Queen and her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles, has released cookbooks including Let’s Eat and Cooking And The Crown: Royal Recipes From Queen Victoria To King Charles III.

Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival
The Queen and Tom Parker-Bowles (Chris Jackson/PA)

Also at the event is Monty Python star Sir Michael Palin, veteran broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, former children’s presenter Fearne Cotton and BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox.

Authors include Paula Hawkins, David Nicholls, Elif Shafak, Bella Mackie, Roddy Doyle, Jodi Picoult, Robert Harris, Kate Mosse, Jacqueline Wilson, Irvine Welsh, Santa Montefiore, Nikki May and Lynda La Plante.

Nadhim Zahawi appointed chair of Very Group
Nadhim Zahawi (Victoria Jones/PA)

Political figures such as Conservatives Sir Liam Fox, Iain Dale, and Nadhim Zahawi will also be at the event, which runs from September 28 to October 6, at Henley Town Hall.

The 18th annual festival will be followed by a series of pop-up events in November with historian David Olusoga, musician and presenter Reverend Richard Coles and celebrity chef Marcus Wareing.