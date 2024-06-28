Holly Willoughby plot accused ‘disgusted’ at previous kidnap attempts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Holly Willoughby plot accused ‘disgusted’ at previous kidnap attempts

By Press Association
Gavin Plumb said he was ‘disgusted’ by his previous behaviour (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Gavin Plumb said he was ‘disgusted’ by his previous behaviour (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A security guard accused of plotting to abduct, rape and murder Holly Willoughby has told a jury he is “disgusted” by his previous attempts to kidnap and falsely imprison women.

Chelmsford Crown Court has been told of Gavin Plumb’s two previous convictions for attempted kidnap in 2006 and another two offences of false imprisonment committed in 2008.

He said he had a “stewardess fantasy” at the time he tried to force two air hostesses to get off a train in the space of three days in August 2006.

Plumb was handed a term of imprisonment of 12 months, suspended for two years, with supervision and activity requirements for his two kidnap attempts, and was jailed for 32 months for the false imprisonment offences.

The 37-year-old claimed his offences were a “cry for help” as he “needed to get out” of a toxic relationship.

Asked by prosecutor Alison Morgan KC what it felt like “when you put that tape around the wrists of that girl” in a shop in 2008, Plumb replied: “I was scared.”

He said “yes” when asked if he looked at the 16-year-old’s face and said “she was scared”, but replied “no” when asked: “Did you stop when you saw she was terrified?”

When Ms Morgan suggested his “target” was to sexually assault the girl, the defendant said: “My target was to get caught and get out of the toxic relationship.”

Plumb said: “I’m disgusted by my previous behaviour.”

Questioned on why he had attempted to kidnap the first air hostess, with the threat of a note which said he would shoot her, defence barrister Sasha Wass KC said: “What was going through your mind when you wrote those notes?”

Plumb said: “For me it was my only option – being in the relationship I was in, it was toxic – I was extremely young and I needed to get out.”

Ms Wass went on: “How did you think sending a note like that to a female on a train was getting you out of your relationship?”

The defendant said: “It was going to get me caught. It was going to get me incarcerated.”

Questioned about what had been going through his mind when he attempted to falsely imprison two 16-year-olds, Plumb said: “I just needed a way out of the relationship (with his ex-partner), knowing it worked the first time.

“I thought I would try something really big again to get away from the relationship.”