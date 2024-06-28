‘Oh my god, this baby’: 10-week-old steals show at Annie Mac’s Glastonbury set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Oh my god, this baby’: 10-week-old steals show at Annie Mac’s Glastonbury set

By Press Association
Finlay was met with rapturous cheers as he appeared several times during Annie Mac’s set (Edd Dracott/PA)
The parents of a 10-week-old baby who stole the show as Annie Mac opened the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival have said they will play his moment of techno fame on his wedding day.

Baby Finlay was met with cheers as he appeared on the big screen multiple times while Irish DJ Mac opened Worthy Farm’s second biggest stage with an hour-long set of dance hits from 11.30am on Friday.

Wearing his striped one-piece pyjamas and ear protectors, the 10-week-old was met with a rapturous reception from atop his father Tom Kay’s shoulders as special effects on stage saw his image turn into a hallucinatory dance visual.

A baby boy is shown on the big screen at Glastonbury
“Oh my god, this baby, what a little legend,” Mac said to the crowd of thousands as Finlay appeared again.

She signed off her performance by thanking “everyone, Glastonbury and this baby”.

Finlay’s father Mr Kay, a 39-year-old accountant, told the PA news agency: “(Finlay) was loving the music, so we thought we’d put him on my shoulders, he was just enjoying the vibes and then was on the big screen and got a big cheer – it’s amazing.

Ten-week-old Finlay (bottom left) with (left to right) his mother Rosie, sister Sofia and father Tom at Glastonbury
“Some people around us have sent us a video of it… it’s great to think (Mac) noticed.”

Finlay’s mother Rosie Lewis, a 35-year-old originally from Edinburgh, said the video will probably be played at his wedding and 18th and 21st birthdays in years to come.

The couple, who have also brought their 10-year-old daughter Sofia, are only at the festival by chance after they won a competition for tickets through The Guardian newspaper.

Ten-week-old Finlay wearing ear protectors at Glastonbury
“You had to nominate a friend that you thought was worthy of winning tickets,” Ms Lewis said, explaining she put her partner’s name down.

“I had just given birth in the hospital, I thought he’ll never win, but he might get an email saying ‘Rosie’s nominated you for being worthy of winning Glastonbury tickets’ and make him feel good about himself – then he won them.”

Asked what tips they would give to parents thinking of bringing their young children to a festival, Ms Lewis said: “Do it – you can overthink it and it can put you off.

“But take more nappies than you think you’ll need and take more vests and outfits than you think you’ll need.”

Sofia, who is at her third Glastonbury since 2016, said: “And go to the Kidzfield.”

Ten-week-old Finlay (bottom left) with (left to right) his mother Rosie, sister Sofia and father Tom at Glastonbury
Kidzfield is an area of the festival dedicated to under-12s, including music lessons, face painting and storytelling.

Despite the child-friendly offering, Sofia said she is actually most looking forward to seeing the festival’s Arcadia laser-laden dance stage – complete with its new flame-belching Dragonfly installation, which has replaced the site’s famous Spider.