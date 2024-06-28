Charlotte Church sings ‘free Palestine’ with Glastonbury crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Charlotte Church sings ‘free Palestine’ with Glastonbury crowd

By Press Association
Charlotte Church sings on the Left Field stage at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)
Charlotte Church sings on the Left Field stage at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

Charlotte Church sang “free Palestine” with a crowd of hundreds as she led an improvised number with the audience during an intimate and politically charged appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

The Welsh singer’s performance at Worthy Farm comes months after she said police had to check on her because her safety and that of her family has been threatened after she took part in a pro-Palestine march in London.

The 38-year-old, who strongly denied claims of antisemitism at the time and voiced her support for Jewish people, joined Billy Bragg’s Radical Round Up at Worthy Farm’s Left Field stage on Friday.

Wearing a long red dress, Church also had a keffiyeh, a traditional Arab headdress which has become a symbol of Palestine, over her shoulder.

Charlotte Church on stage
Church wore a traditional Palestinian headdress over her shoulder (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Hiya babes – lots of love from Wales my darlings,” Church said as she greeted the crowd.

“I sort of want to give you the mic today… there’s so much untapped singing potential in you guys which we’re going to explore.”

Church told the crowd she would lead them in collaborative vocal improvisation, seeing her improvise lyrics over a chorus of humming from the audience.

“It’s Friday at Glastonbury, all the adventures you’re going to have and the things you’ll see, music, dance and sing,” Church’s improvisation began.

“The spirit of expression… and now you can say that you performed at Glastonbury, sing it to me now.”

The song ended with Church singing: “And I’m going to give some love and feeling to Palestine.

“To all the people and all the mothers and the children – we are thinking of you, we carry you in our hearts.

“Free free Palestine, free free Palestine, free free Palestine, free Palestine.”

The song ended to rapturous applause.

Charlotte Church on stage
Church greeted the crowd with ‘love from Wales’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Taking a light-hearted tone with the crowd, Church’s second performance in the hour-long set was another improvisation, this time with her fellow musicians on stage including Bragg and 26-year-old Scottish singer Bow Anderson.

“Everybody take a deep breath… ah smell that cow shit,” Church said as she warmed them up for the performance.

Church told the crowd at the Left Field stage that music and protest “have always been deeply interwound” as she began her third performance – a rendition of civil rights gospel song We Shall Overcome accompanied by a musician playing a shruti box, an Indian wind instrument similar to an accordion.

Her final track saw her sing Amazing Grace a cappella to the crowd.

Before she started it, she jokingly said: “This is a song pretty much everyone knows the words to – so it’s either Delilah or… no, it’s not Delilah.”

Charlotte Church on stage
Church was joined on stage by Bow Anderson and Billy Bragg (Ben Birchall/PA)

Bragg’s Radical Round Up is a regular feature at Glastonbury and the singer-wongwriter joined in with Church’s pro-Palestine message as he ended one of his songs by calling out “ceasefire now” as well as for the return of Israeli hostages.

Anderson, playing Glastonbury for the first time, debuted a ballad called Two Houses about parents separating from her perspective as a child, among a collection of new music.

The Scot smiled during her performance as she spotted a sign in the crowd which read: “I (heart) wee Bow.”

Bragg, who sang a song about trans rights among other hits, jokingly declared to the crowd he would like to start a rumour.

“Last year it was don’t eat the fish fingers,” he said.

“This year’s… I’m spreading the rumour that I definitely saw Noel Gallagher and Phil Foden in Silver Hayes yesterday having a pint of shandy.”

Foden temporarily left England’s Euro 2024 campaign in Germany for the birth of his third child, but Bragg joked he had “come home for a weekend of Glastomania”.

“I want to dedicate this to him and what we call the ‘male Lionesses’,” Bragg added.

Amending his hit A New England, Bragg sang: “I don’t want to change the world, I’m not looking for New England, I’m just looking for another girl.”

“Or just a decent midfielder,” he added in one verse.

“Or someone to link up with Harry Kane,” he leapt in for another.