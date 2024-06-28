Broadcaster Ros Atkins remixes BBC News tune for Glastonbury drum and bass set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Broadcaster Ros Atkins remixes BBC News tune for Glastonbury drum and bass set

By Press Association
The BBC’s Ros Atkins will play a DJ set at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)
Broadcaster Ros Atkins will play a drum and bass remix of the BBC News theme during his debut Glastonbury set.

The BBC News analysis editor has swapped his day job for a DJ set at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset this weekend.

After announcing his festival appearance, Atkins said there was a suggestion for him to remix the recognisable BBC News soundtrack and by “complete chance” he appeared on Radio 4’s The Media Show to interview the composer of the track, David Lowe.

“I messaged him a couple of days later, and I said ‘you can say no to this of course but would you be open to us looking at a remix of your theme’ and he just said straight away ‘yeah, that’s great’,” Atkins told BBC Radio 6 Music.

“But then of course, both of us realised neither of us had any experience of making drum and bass tunes.”

Atkins said he asked DJ and producer Chrissy Chris if he would like to be involved and he also said “yes straightaway”.

“So before I knew it, I was on a WhatsApp group with me, David Lowe, the composer of the BBC News theme, and Chrissy Chris, drum and bass heavyweight, and the three of us started plotting out what we could do.”

Atkins will play the tune during his Saturday set at the Stonebridge Bar stage, alongside other acts including Rudimental, Jamz Supernova and Idris Elba.

Idris Elba mixing records while wearing headphones
Actor Idris Elba is to DJ at Glastonbury (Ian West/PA)

The BBC broadcaster said he had a “slightly crazy 24 hours” ahead of arriving at Glastonbury, having been in Nottingham for the prime ministerial debate on Wednesday, presenting from the spin room on the BBC News channel.

“I was on between 5pm and 8pm and then got back into London late on Wednesday night, got up very early on Thursday morning, drove here (and) was into the park area where we’re staying at about 11am.

“My main impressions are, and I know I’m not the first to say it, the scale of it.

“Until you see it, you can’t quite believe it, because when you’re watching it on the TV you pick up all the different artists and the different stages, but you perhaps don’t realise that there are also multiple other medium and smaller venues all at full tilt all of the time.

“So I’ve just been trying to take it in and also just try to not get lost.”