Coldplay to make history as they headline Glastonbury Festival for fifth time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Coldplay to make history as they headline Glastonbury Festival for fifth time

By Press Association
Coldplay in concert at the Manchester Ethiad Stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coldplay in concert at the Manchester Ethiad Stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)

Grammy award-winning band Coldplay will make history when they take to the stage at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

The group – Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion – will become the first act to headline the music festival five times, according to festival organisers.

The band, who formed in the 1990s, played the Pyramid Stage in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016, and also performed at Live At Worthy Farm in 2021, without an in-person audience, as the usual event had been cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Chris Martin of Coldplay on stage in front of a stadium audience
Coldplay on stage (Peter Byrne/PA)

Northern Irish musician Van Morrison has performed on the main stage  eight times, according to the Victoria and Albert museum’s Glastonbury Festival archive, but not all of these were headline slots.

Coldplay was formed after the band members met at University College London (UCL) and they have cited U2, James, Travis and REM as musicians who have inspired them.

The Brit-award winning group has had two number one singles in the UK charts with Viva La Vida and Paradise and their other hits have included Clocks, Magic, Fix You and Yellow.

Since the release of their debut number-one record, Parachutes, in 2000, the band has had a streak of chart-topping studio albums.

These include; A Rush Of Blood To The Head (2002), X&Y (2005) Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011) and Ghost Stories (2014).

Chris Martin of Coldplay jumps as he performs at Glastonbury in 2011
Chris Martin of Coldplay jumps as he performs at the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2011 (Yui Mok/PA)

There was also A Head Full Of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019) and Music Of The Spheres (2021).

During a special BBC Radio 2 Christmas show with presenter Jo Whiley in 2021, Martin, 47, said the band will release their last record in 2025 and plan to “only tour” after that.

The group embarked on their most recent tour, Music Of The Spheres, in 2022, which is still ongoing.

Their shows have been supported by a “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which is recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Their forthcoming album, Moon Music, will be released in October.