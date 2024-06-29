Coldplay to break record with Glastonbury 2024 headline performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coldplay to break record with Glastonbury 2024 headline performance

By Press Association
Coldplay to break record with Glastonbury 2024 headline performance (Ben Birchall/PA)
Coldplay to break record with Glastonbury 2024 headline performance (Ben Birchall/PA)

Coldplay are set to become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

The Saturday performance marks the British band’s first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016, and it will see them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the slot four times.

Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion and bassist Guy Berryman will follow pop superstar Dua Lipa, who headlined the festival on Friday with a string of hits, impressive choreography and several outfit changes.

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres World Tour
Coldplay in concert (Peter Byrne/PA)

The singer described the experience as “the maddest night of my life” as she treated revellers to a selection of her popular tracks, including These Walls, Break My Heart, Hallucinate, Electricity, Physical and Don’t Start Now.

“This has been a massive dream come true,” Dua Lipa said before adding, “Glastonbury, I love you.”

Earlier on the Pyramid Stage, Paul Heaton and Norman Cook reunited to perform a Housemartins classic.

Heaton surprised festival-goers by bringing out his former bandmate Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, to perform their 1986 hit Happy Hour.

Damon Albarn also made a surprise appearance at the festival, asking the crowd whether the war in Gaza was “unfair” and suggesting Joe Biden was too old to be US president when he was invited on stage by Bombay Bicycle Club’s Jack Steadman.

Glastonbury Festival 2024
Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Neo-soul singer Olivia Dean dedicated her song Carmen to her grandmother and other members of the Windrush generation while wearing a T-shirt with her grandmother’s face on it.

The festival also saw British actress Florence Pugh reveal she is “tiptoeing” towards directing and producing films, as she appeared during a Dune: Part Two Q&A.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Church sang “Free Palestine” with a crowd of hundreds as she led an improvised number during an intimate and politically charged appearance at Glastonbury.

Glastonbury Festival 2024
Charlotte Church performs on the Left Field stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Welsh singer’s performance at Worthy Farm comes months after she needed police protection after attending a pro-Palestine march in London, with her family also threatened.

Other festivities have included a tribute to the late DJ Annie Nightingale, the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1, who died in January at the age of 83.

And .mere days after the birth of his fourth child, Joe Wicks led a mass fitness session on the Pyramid Stage.

On Sunday,  American R&B singer SZA will headline the festival, with country music star Shania Twain to play the coveted Legends slot.