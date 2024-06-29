Keane’s ‘mission’ to ‘get people’s attention’ during afternoon Glastonbury slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Keane’s ‘mission’ to ‘get people’s attention’ during afternoon Glastonbury slot

By Press Association
Keane’s Tim Rice-Oxley and Tom Chaplin at Glastonbury Festival (Tom Leese/PA)
Keane's Tim Rice-Oxley and Tom Chaplin at Glastonbury Festival (Tom Leese/PA)

Keane’s Tim Rice-Oxley has said the band’s mission is to “get people’s attention from all over the place” during their Pyramid stage slot at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday afternoon.

The British indie band, who has been celebrating 20 years of their debut studio album Hopes And Fears this year, are playing Worthy Farm’s main stage at 4pm.

Ahead of their performance, Rice-Oxley told the PA news agency: “We’re playing at four in the afternoon so you often find people are like… emerging from the hangover.

Keane’s Tom Chaplin and Tim Rice-Oxley speaking to the media at Glastonbury Festival (Tom Leese/PA)

“They’re sort of wandering around and thinking about what they’re gonna see, waiting for the headliners.

“So you kind of hope you can get people’s attention from all over the place and get people singing along. That’s our mission.”

Frontman Tom Chaplin said the band is keeping their set at the British festival “quite simple”.

He told PA: “Because we’re honouring Hopes And Fears, it’s 20 years old this year, we’re going to play quite a few songs from the record.

“We’ve sort of been doing that as the sort of basis for our tour this year.

“And then just sort of filling the rest of it with as many big songs that people know, as we can.

“And I think we like to keep it quite simple really.

“We’re sort of a bit of an old-fashioned indie band and I think we just want people to feel this sort of communal sense of love and emotion and excitement at our shows.

“And it certainly seems to be the way they (festivals) are these days.

“And I think with Glastonbury as well, people have that kind of spirit of wanting to come and enjoy themselves.

“So hopefully, it’ll be a great little combination.”

Speaking further about the festival he added: “I just think it’s amazing isn’t it, that this site, which is basically just a farm, is turned into this incredible town.”

He also thanked Sir Michael Eavis and Emily Eavis for organising the festival and called it “magic”.