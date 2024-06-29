Jordan Stephens says being sober at Glastonbury is a ‘great experience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jordan Stephens says being sober at Glastonbury is a ‘great experience’

By Press Association
Jordan Stephens at the Brit Awards in 2020 (Ian West/PA)
Jordan Stephens at the Brit Awards in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Jordan Stephens has hailed being sober at Glastonbury as a “great experience”.

The 32-year-old hip hop musician and actor, known for being part of the duo Rizzle Kicks with Harley “Sylvester” Alexander-Sule, was attending the festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset.

He has been open in the past about experiencing anxiety, as well as struggling with drink and drugs.

Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball – Saturday – London
Jordan Stephens of Rizzle Kicks (Yui Mok/PA)

Stephens will make his non-fiction debut with Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak And Dogs, which will also touch on his experience with concentration condition attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in August.

Stephens told the BBC on Saturday: “I’ve got a book coming out called Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak And Dogs, which saves me time explaining what it’s about really because those are the key messages – avoidance, drugs, heartbreak and dogs.

“It’s focusing on zooming in upon my life. It’s not like a memoir.

“But… all I wanna say is this is the second Glastonbury I have gone to sober and it’s a great experience, I recommend it to anybody.”

He added: “Sometimes you have to see a little less of your friends past a certain time because… it’s incoherent.”

As Rizzle Kicks, he had a number one song Heart Skips A Beat, featuring Olly Murs, along with hits When I Was A Youngster, Mama Do The Hump and Down With The Trumpets.

He also said the duo are “back” and they are “going to be releasing music pretty soon”.

Stephens added: “It’s very exciting. Yeah, I think that… the music is great. I… can’t explain to you how different the music, like landscape is.”

He added: “I remember privacy was something we were allowed to when we came around, and now that’s very much not the case, but we’re trying… to find a middle ground.”

TV rights for his new book were sold to production company Watford & Essex, which was launched in 2020 by Emma Frost and Matthew Graham who have been involved in projects such as period drama The White Queen and time travelling show Life On Mars, respectively.