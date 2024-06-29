‘You are witnessing greatness’ – Little Simz wows Glastonbury with fluid rhymes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

‘You are witnessing greatness’ – Little Simz wows Glastonbury with fluid rhymes

By Press Association
Little Simz told the crowd she was having ‘so much fun’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Little Simz told the crowd she was having ‘so much fun’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Little Simz has wowed Glastonbury without a band or backing singers for several songs and just the aid of a DJ for much of her set.

The 30-year-old British rapper rhymed effortlessly while performing tracks from her Mercury Prize-winning album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and her latest studio record No Thank You, at the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

Dressed in a leather jacket emblazoned with “Little Simz” and a long skirt, she began by performing her song Silhouette from the record No Thank You while strutting around the stage alone.

Little Simz at Glastonbury
Little Simz performed without a band or backing singers for much of her set (Yui Mok/PA)

She also performed renditions of No Merci and I Love You, I Hate You solo before telling the crowd that they “should understand that you are witnessing greatness”.

Little Simz added: “I don’t say that with arrogance, I say that with confidence, confidence in my self-worth and my self-value, you know.

“It took me a while to get to the Pyramid (stage), but finally I’m here, and if I’m great that means you’re great.

“Because we all want people, one source, experiencing something so magical this evening, it’s such an honour to have you here.

“And all I have on my agenda is my heart’s on fire.”

Little Simz
Little Simz told the crowd they were ‘witnessing greatness’ (Yui Mok/PA)

She then fluidly rapped her track Heart On Fire, and told the crowds that she was “having too much fun up here” before bringing a “little treat” in the form of new music.

While performing her upcoming release The Code, a dancer dressed in red made shapes behind Little Simz as she rhymed the “ghetto” with the shoes “stilettos”, and also spoke about how “how you can move the goalposts and I’ll still keep scoring”.

Later, Little Simz was also joined by dancers wearing helmets, and Nigerian musical artist Obongjayar for the song Point And Kill.

She was then backed by a band for Selfish, where she had the crowd clapping and singing along to the track.

Little Simz also told the festival that she was “doing one more”, the track Gorilla.

She also told the audience: “Thank you for making this honestly one of the highlights of my career, my life.”

The rapper, real name Simbiatu Ajikawo, won the Mercury Prize in 2022 and was named Best New Artist at the Brit Awards that same year.