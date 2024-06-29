Coldplay thrill Glastonbury with record-breaking set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coldplay thrill Glastonbury with record-breaking set

By Press Association
Coldplay headlined for the fifth time (PA)
British rock band Coldplay threw it back to the year 2000 as they opened their record-breaking fifth headline slot at Glastonbury Festival with hit song Yellow.

The band first headlined on the Pyramid Stage in 2002, and their Saturday night performance sees them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the slot four times.

Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion and bassist Guy Berryman started their history-making set after a clock counted down on screens, which was followed by a BBC logo on the screen before the music started.

Their second song of the night was Higher Power, from their ninth album Music Of The Spheres, with Martin going on to sit down on the stage as he started the song Paradise, from their 2011 album Mylo Xyloto, where singer-songwriter Victoria Canal joined them on the piano.

According to reports, Hollywood star Tom Cruise was among the celebrities watching the band’s set.

Their performance follows a busy Saturday line-up on the Pyramid Stage which has seen performances from Little Simz, Michael Kiwanuka, Keane, Cyndi Lauper and more.

British rapper Little Simz performed tracks from her Mercury Prize-winning album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and her latest studio record No Thank You, as she made her Pyramid Stage debut on Saturday.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa headlined on Friday night (Yui Mok/PA)

During Lauper’s set earlier in the day she opened with her 1980s track The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough, going on to play hits like Time After Time, Money Changes Everything, True Colours and I Drove All Night.

Indie rockers Kasabian, who headlined on the Pyramid Stage in 2014, performed on the Woodsies Stage, formerly known as the John Peel Stage, following days of speculation they were the “secret show” listed as TBA on the stage line-up.

Other performances on Saturday also included actor Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party on the Acoustic Stage.

Pop star Dua Lipa was the headline act on the stage on Friday night, and on Sunday night American singer-songwriter SZA will headline.

Celebrities photographed enjoying the music through the weekend include actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Oasis star Noel Gallagher and more.