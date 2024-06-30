Charge foreign British Museum visitors and share Elgin Marbles, former boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charge foreign British Museum visitors and share Elgin Marbles, former boss says

By Press Association
Sir Mark Jones led the British Museum as the interim director (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Mark Jones led the British Museum as the interim director (Yui Mok/PA)

A former boss of the British Museum has called for the disputed Elgin Marbles to be shared with Greece and said foreign visitors should be charged entry to the London attraction.

Sir Mark Jones led the institution as the interim director following the furore over thefts from its collection in 2023.

He told the Sunday Times that “some of the buildings are in a poor state” and sometimes during heavy rain there are leaks in galleries.

Sir Mark Jones standing in profile outside the entrance to the British Museum in London
Sir Mark Jones outside the British Museum (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Mark also said: “The way we are going to benefit from, rather than falling out, over the different claims to different objects is by creating partnerships around them, instead of creating conflicts around them.

“That’s expensive. At the moment, that work is entirely funded by private philanthropy, but in the long run, it would make more sense to use some of the funding that would come in from charging overseas visitors to create a better-funded system of global partnerships.

“If we were ever to find a way to create a partnership with the Greeks over the Parthenon Marbles, we would need to find a way to fund it.”

The marble statues came from friezes on the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple and have been displayed at the museum for more than 200 years since they were removed by Lord Elgin when he was British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire in the early 19th century.

Some of the temple statues are on display in the Acropolis Museum in Athens and Greece has long called for the collections to be reunited.

Greece alleges the marbles were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation – which the UK Government and British Museum rejects.

Stone carvings of figures that make up the Parthenon Marbles collection
The Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)

Sir Mark, who was also a former head of the Victoria And Albert Museum, said British people contribute in the form of taxes so should not have to pay to visit the British Museum.

However, he said the “money has to come from somewhere”, adding: “Either a major part of the funding has to be found out of taxation, which is difficult as the public finances are very stressed, or we need reasonably to charge (tourists).

“Why is it more equitable that all of the money should come from British taxpayers, when actually the benefit is enjoyed equally by overseas visitors?”

Sir Mark took over from Hartwig Fischer, who resigned as director in August after it was disclosed that 1,500 objects were missing or stolen from the museum’s collection.

In March, Nicholas Cullinan, the director of the National Portrait Gallery since 2015, was announced as the permanent director of the museum.