Shania Twain performs ‘life-changing’ Glastonbury set to sea of cowboy hats

Shania Twain described her Glastonbury Festival set as “life changing” as she was joined by thousands of music fans at Worthy Farm wearing cowboy hats.

The Canadian country singer performed from her back catalogue of hits during the festival’s coveted Legends slot, beginning with hit track That Don’t Impress Me Much and ending with up-beat tune Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

The 58-year-old took to the stage wearing a ruffled pink ensemble which she then took off, revealing a black mini-dress.

Shania Twain was performing on the Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

Twain revealed that she had explored the festival site ahead of her debut performance.

“This really is a city, it’s a community,” she said.

Later on she told the crowd: “I find moments like this very life changing.”

Twain is also set to perform a headline set at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time (BST) festival on July 7 with special guests The Corrs.

The Canadian country singer removed her ruffled pink ensemble to reveal a black mini-dress (Ben Birchall/PA)

Earlier on Sunday, a barefoot Paloma Faith offered relationship advice to the Pyramid Stage audience, aimed at just the men.

Following Faith leading the audience in a singalong of her track Sweatpants, from her latest album The Glorification Of Sadness, which deals with the end of a relationship, the 42-year-old British singer said she had been experimenting with dating apps.

But she called that form of finding love the “wild west” as people “don’t really know how to connect anymore”.

Faith added: “Try and stay together, but it’s the resentment that’s the problem.

Faith led the audience in a singalong of her track Sweatpants (Yui Mok/PA)

“So all I’m asking, this is a plea, I’m talking about (heterosexual) men, if you are married … and I just want you to notice that if a woman does the same action every single day, it means it needs doing, so don’t wait to ask to do it, just do it.”

Dressed in a tight pink-and-red dress, Faith had struggled with a sore throat, leading to the cancellation of her Friday gig in Southampton’s Guildhall Square, but belted out all her hits at Glastonbury, using her wide-ranging vocal skills.

She also appeared to be warned in her ear piece by the production team that she needed to stop talking and finish the slot.

Faith said: “I’ve talked too much, so I’m not allowed to address you again.”

Paloma Faith offered relationship advice to the Pyramid Stage audience (Yui Mok/PA)

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett headed to Faith’s set earlier in the day and it was also reportedly watched by former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis spoke to the festival’s resident newspaper about her plans for next year.

She told Sunday’s edition of Glastonbury Free Press: “We’re taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest, and the festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one.

“We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting.”

Emily Eavis opened the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Eavis also hailed the festival as a place where we can all “come together and find our common ground” and added that it “restores your faith in humanity”.

American soul singer SZA will close out this year’s festival when she performs her headline slot at 9.30pm.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solana Rowe and is known for songs including PSA, Snooze, All The Stars and Shirt, is one of two female headliners at the event this year alongside Dua Lipa, who filled the Friday night headline slot.

SZA’s Glastonbury headline slot follows on from her Saturday night show at BST Hyde Park after which she posted on Instagram writing: “Thank you for vibing w me Hyde park. See ya tomorrow Glastonbury!!!!”

British rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the fifth time, cementing their performance in the musical history books of Glastonbury by becoming the first act to headline the festival five times.