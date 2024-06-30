England fans at Glastonbury react to Slovakia goal in Euro 2024 knockout game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England fans at Glastonbury react to Slovakia goal in Euro 2024 knockout game

By Press Association
England football fan Alistair Tomlinson has been trying to follow the Euro 2024 knockout match against Slovakia at Glastonbury festival (Tom Leese/PA)
England football fan Alistair Tomlinson has been trying to follow the Euro 2024 knockout match against Slovakia at Glastonbury festival (Tom Leese/PA)

England football fans at Glastonbury have reacted to the news of Slovakia’s goal against the Three Lions during the Euro 2024 knockout match in Germany on Sunday.

Richard Perrott and Alistair Tomlinson, both 29, wore England shirts at the Worthy Farm festival to show their support for the Three Lions.

Mr Perrott, a sofa salesman from Midsomer Norton in north-east Somerset, was speaking to the PA news agency as Slovakia scored, bringing the score to one-nil, which he said was “shocking”.

“We’re obviously following the football but I thought Glastonbury is a bit more important, but I’m trying to follow it still and show the support,” he said.

Richard Perrott wearing a white England football shirt and a pink cowboy hat
England fan Richard Perrott said it was ‘very hard’ to follow the Euro 2024 game while at Glastonbury (Tom Leese/PA)

“It’s very hard (to follow the football at Glastonbury), the signal is not very good and no-one is showing it sadly, but just trying to get updates as and when.”

Mr Perrott said some of his friends had returned home from the festival in order to watch the game in their local pub.

“I know a quite a few of my mates have already gone back to watch it in a local pub, they would have stuck around tonight but obviously you’ve got to go back,” he said.

He added that he had decided to stay at the festival because England are “not attacking the best” so he felt he “may as well stay and watch the music instead”.

Mr Tomlinson, a police officer from Wigan, told PA: “I think it’s important to show you support your country, you are from where you are, and England is a great country.

“I’m proud to be from England.”

Festival-goer Alistair Tomlinson said he has 'faith in the team' (Tom Leese/PA)
Festival-goer Alistair Tomlinson said he has ‘faith in the team’ (Tom Leese/PA)

Mr Tomlinson also learnt the news that Slovakia had scored while speaking to PA, saying: “It is what it is.

“We’ll come back, I’ve got faith in the team, we just have to keep going.

“From what I’ve seen, we’ve had the majority of the possession so we just have to keep faith in the players, keep going and I think we’ll be alright.”

Mr Tomlinson said the 4G signal was “really good” at the festival so he was able to stream the game on his phone for around 10 minutes after watching Canadian country singer Shania Twain.

“We’ve only scored a couple of goals (during the tournament) but I think we need that positive attitude,” he said.

“It’s a tournament where the top players from the top international teams are playing so they’re going to be good players.

“We just need to focus, believe in ourselves and carry on.”