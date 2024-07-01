Cast announced for new series from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee

Roisin Gallagher, Sinead Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne will lead a new comedy thriller series from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee.

They will star in How To Get To Heaven From Belfast, as three childhood friends, now in their late 30s, who come together over news of a joint friend’s death.

Their reunion leads them on a dark and dangerous journey across Ireland as they try to figure out the truth of the past.

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast will star Roisin Gallagher, Sinead Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne (Netflix/PA)

The Dry star Gallagher, Little Boy Blue’s Keenan and Industry actress Dunne will play central characters Saoirse, Robyn and Dara.

McGee, who will write and executive produce the series, said: “I couldn’t be more excited to start production on How To Get To Heaven From Belfast.

“I’ve loved writing Saoirse, Robyn and Dara – three flawed, funny women who are about to embark on the most thrilling and terrifying adventure of their lives.

“A mystery full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing and make you laugh out loud. Let’s go girls.”

Production has started in Northern Ireland on the series, which will be shown in eight 60-minute episodes, produced by Hat Trick Productions and directed by Michael Lennox, who directed all three series of Derry Girls.

Derry Girls scooped two Baftas in 2023, with the series being named best scripted comedy, and actor Siobhan McSweeney picking up best female comedy performance.

Netflix is yet to announce when the series will be released.