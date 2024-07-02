Jury retires to consider verdicts in Holly Willoughby kidnap plot trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury retires to consider verdicts in Holly Willoughby kidnap plot trial

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby was the alleged victim of the plot (Matt Crossick/PA)
The jury in the case of a security guard accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby has retired to consider its verdicts.

Gavin Plumb is accused of developing an “obsession” with the TV presenter over a number of years and encouraging others online to carry out his alleged plans with him.

The 37-year-old previously told jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court that he is “heartbroken, disgusted and shocked” that his “dark” conversations had come out, but insisted the alleged plot was “a fantasy” and not real.

Sketch of Gavin Plumb
Gavin Plumb previously told jurors his alleged plans were a ‘fantasy’ (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The court heard that the defendant had told a man named Marc that “fantasy isn’t enough any more. I want the real thing”.

The defendant is alleged to have conspired online with a man he knew as David Nelson, but who turned out to be an undercover officer from the Owatonna Police Department in the US state of Minnesota.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC previously showed the jury a photograph of an alleged “abduction kit” which was assembled by Plumb and shared with Mr Nelson – including handcuffs and metal cable ties.

His plans allegedly involved attempting to “ambush” the presenter at her family home, and he is accused of discussing taking time off work in order to work on the plot.

The defendant’s messages are alleged to show how he planned to rape her at a different location before killing her and then putting her “into a lake at night”.

Plumb, of Harlow, Essex, denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.