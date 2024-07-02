Dave Grohl and Sir Cliff Richard among stars at Wimbledon

Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and singer Sir Cliff Richard were among the stars enjoying the tennis on day two of Wimbledon.

Foo Fighters frontman Grohl, 55, was joined in the royal box by his wife Jordyn Blum, 48, having just played two nights at the London Stadium on June 20 and 22.

Grohl wore a dark suit with a gold tie, white shirt and Dolce and Gabbana shoes, while his wife carried a white handbag, and wore a blue blazer with a matching dress.

Dave Grohl mingles with onlookers as he arrives at Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It came just days after Grohl courted controversy, after appearing to claim Taylor Swift’s band did not play live.

In social media videos, Grohl told the crowd at London Stadium: “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.

“So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f****** errors as well. Just a couple.

“That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f****** place.”

Sir Cliff Richard and Sir Trevor McDonald on day two of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sir Cliff, 83, was joined by Sir Trevor McDonald, 84, at the championships – Sir Cliff wore a black suit with a black and white shirt and tie, and wore a flower in his blazer pocket.

Sir Trevor wore a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and a red patterned tie.

Simon Le Bon in the royal box on day two of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon, 65, was also in attendance in the royal box, where he wore a blue jacket, cream chinos and a matching tie.

Rebel Wilson watches the centre court action between Novak Djokovic and Vit Kopriva (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rebel Wilson, 44, watched today’s match between Novak Djokovic and Vit Kopriva on centre court – the game saw Djokovic defeat Kopriva 3-0.

Wilson wore a striking multi-coloured floral jacket with a white top.

Ronnie O’Sullivan with his daughter Lily on day two of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Other celebrities to enjoy the action included comedian John Bishop, snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan and former tennis player Laura Robson.

Action on court saw Alexander Zverev defeat Roberto Carballes Baena 3-0, Elena Rybakina defeat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-0 and Harriet Dart beat Zhuoxuan Bai 2-0.