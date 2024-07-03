Wrist and neck injuries ‘on the mend’ after theatre fall, says Sir Ian McKellen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrist and neck injuries ‘on the mend’ after theatre fall, says Sir Ian McKellen

By Press Association
The 85-year-old actor lost his footing in a fight scene during a performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London last month (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The 85-year-old actor lost his footing in a fight scene during a performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London last month (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Sir Ian McKellen has revealed he injured his wrist and neck when he fell from a West End stage last month, causing him to withdraw from the remainder of the show’s national tour.

The veteran screen and stage actor, 85, was portraying Sir John Falstaff in a production of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre when he lost his footing in a fight scene and fell from the stage.

He has assured his fans in a new social media post that his injuries are “on the mend” and his doctors have promised he will make a “complete recovery” if he avoids working for the next few weeks.

He was taken to hospital after the accident to receive treatment and the remainder of two shows were cancelled to allow him to rest, before his understudy, David Semark, stepped in to finish the run in the West End.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Sir Ian would be withdrawing from the rest of the run and Semark would take over the role for the upcoming shows in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

Sir Ian provided an update on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend.

“My doctors promise a complete recovery – but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks.

“Meanwhile, the show goes on and the Player Kings company start their four weeks’ tour without me.

“My understudy David Semark, who with panache took over for the final performances at the Noel Coward Theatre in the West End of London, will play Falstaff again in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.”

He also expressed how difficult missing the shows had been on him but encouraged viewers to attend the “masterful production” by Robert Icke.

“Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame”, he added.

“None of us ever wants to let down our audience.

A general view of the Noel Coward theatre in London.
Sir Ian McKellen was portraying Sir John Falstaff in a production of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre when the accident happened (Aaron Chown/PA)

“But Robert Icke’s masterful production remains intact. His mise-en-scene is compelling throughout and his actors, led by Toheeb Jimoh and Richard Coyle as Prince Hal and his father, remain on top form. Go see for yourself!”

In a statement shared on Monday, the production said they continued to send Sir Ian their “best wishes” as he recovered from the fall.

Player Kings, a production of Henry IV, parts one and two, adapted and directed by Icke, is due to move to the Bristol Hippodrome on Wednesday.

Semark trained at the Royal Academy Of Dramatic Art (Rada) and has credits in TV shows including EastEnders, Doctors, Law & Order UK and The Bill.