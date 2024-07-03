Carol Vorderman to give Alternative MacTaggart speech at Edinburgh TV Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Carol Vorderman to give Alternative MacTaggart speech at Edinburgh TV Festival

By Press Association
Carol Vorderman is to deliver the Alternative MacTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival (Lucy North/PA)
Carol Vorderman is to deliver the Alternative MacTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival (Lucy North/PA)

TV and radio presenter Carol Vorderman said “I live without apology” as it was announced she will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart speech at the 2024 Edinburgh Film Festival.

The former Countdown star will speak about her career on the small screen, and go on to address her recent social media campaigning.

Vorderman began her career on the maths and English-based gameshow in 1982, where she spent almost 30 years as its maths expert, before more recently turning her hand to political activism.

The 63-year-old has been involved in a number of social media spats with Conservative MPs as a result of her political campaigning in recent years, and will discuss them in her speech.

The Alternative MacTaggart is a lighter hearted speech, which aims to promote debate in the television industry from an alternative viewpoint.

It is given alongside the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture, the flagship address of the festival, which has been given since 1976, and this year will be delivered by playwright James Graham.

Vorderman said: “I feel honoured to have been asked to be this year’s Alternative MacTaggart speaker.

“As our industry transitions, there is much to discuss, 42 years on the box, hosting shows for all channels, it’s been an interesting life.

“I choose to live a life outside of the media thrall of London and I live without apology. Beware the post-menopausal woman who doesn’t give a damn. I’ll see you in Edinburgh.”

The festival’s creative director, Rowan Woods, described Vorderman’s speech as one of its “must-see” events, and added that she is pleased to welcome a “true TV legend” to Scotland.

She said: “Since making her debut on Countdown, the first ever programme on Channel 4, Carol Vorderman MBE has been part of the DNA of the UK television industry and a mainstay of our screens.

“She is also a funny, fearless and ferocious commentator on everything from politics to social mobility, sexism and education.

“We know her Alternative MacTaggart is going to be one of the must-see events of this year’s festival.”

Vorderman grew up in poverty in North Wales, and was a free school meals child at a comprehensive school, becoming the first from the area to go to the University of Cambridge when she was just 17.

Carol Vorderman with Des O'Connor on Countdown
Carol Vorderman, pictured with Des O’Connor, presented Countdown for almost 30 years (Granada Productions/PA)

Her political work will continue with the release of her new book, Now What? On A Mission To Fix Broken Britain, in September this year.

Previous Alternative MacTaggart speakers have included politician Nicola Sturgeon, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

Other speakers at the 2024 event will include singer Will.I.Am, Bafta-winning writer Sarah Phelps, and actress Julie Hesmondhalgh.